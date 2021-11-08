A 32-year-old former U.S. Marine was given a sentence of three years and five months on Friday, Nov. 5, for one count of sexual abuse of a child in the household.
Gilbert Estevez was convicted at trial in June of only one charge after jurors deadlocked on six other charges, including four counts of rape.
The female victim was 8 at the time of the offense, prosecuting attorney Sarah Proctor said. "Most of the attacks occurred when the mother was outside the home," she said.
Judge David W. Densford noted that there were several anomalies in the case. He noted that the jury agreed that a crime occurred, but couldn't agree on exactly what happened.
"If I concluded that, it would be reversed without question," Densford said, adding that the jury couldn't even agree that Estevez touched the girls' breasts or kissed her on the lips, let alone raped her multiple times, as he had been accused of doing.
"If you'd bet on this outcome, you could've made a fortune," Densford said, referring to the jury's decisions.
Proctor said that a doctor had deemed Estevez a low risk to reoffend. "These evaluations are scientific," she said. "Just because there's low risk doesn't mean there's no risk at all."
The conviction carried a sentence of up to 25 years, and the guidelines called for 10 to 18 years. Proctor asked for 18 years, while defense attorney Bradley Warby asked for a sentence below the guidelines.
Warby noted that Estevez has no prior criminal convictions, was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps and had been working as a defense contractor at Naval Air Station Patuxent River at the time of his arrest in September 2019.
Proctor noted that Estevez faces charges for misdemeanor assault on an inmate and a correctional officer that allegedly occurred on Oct. 21.
He was previously arrested for violating a protective order when police found him hiding in a closet in his Leonardtown home with his then-wife and the victim in November 2019 after he was released from jail when prosecutors failed to charge him within 60 days.
Warby said Estevez likely would go to live in New York following his release, and noted that his mother, brother and an aunt were present for the sentencing hearing.
Densford ordered that Estevez serve another one year and six months in the St. Mary's County Jail and gave him credit for one year and 331 days served.
Densford said Estevez would have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life and ordered him to have no contact with his ex-wife or the victim unless through a therapeutic session. "I can't imagine that happening any time soon, maybe never," Densford said.
Although he noted that people deal with trauma in different ways, Densford noted that the victim was "nearly giddy, smiling" and "nearly skipped down the aisle when coming to testify" at Estevez's trial.
When she took the stand, Densford said the girl said she didn't know Estevez's name and would not identify him in court because she refused to look at him.
Densford said this caused him to "wonder what in the world is going on?"
He added that Estevez refused to call the girl a liar on the witness stand. When police recorded phone calls between Estevez and his then-wife, Estevez denied committing any crimes against the girl and noted that they had lost a 2-year-old already and said he would never hurt the girl.
"This family started to fall apart when in Arizona," Densford said, referring to where their 2-year-old died from heat exhaustion. In addition, Densford noted that Estevez's ex-wife had been a victim of abuse.
Densford said Estevez was charged in relation to the 2-year-old's death, but it was dropped. "It appears to be a tragic accident," he said.
In conclusion, Densford said, "Something's going on, and I'm not sure what." He added, "I do not believe this man should be in prison."
Proctor reminded the judge that Estevez was charged for fighting at the jail and had a black eye the last time he was in court before Nov. 5.
"It doesn't change my opinion," Densford said.
Estevez will be on three years of unsupervised probation when he is released from jail. If he violates the order regarding contact with the victim and his ex-wife, Densford said he could be held in contempt of court for violation of probation.
After walking out of court, one of the victim's relatives was overheard saying, "This is ridiculous."