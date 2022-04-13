The body of a Leonardtown man was found washed ashore in Calvert County Tuesday, the Maryland State Police reported.
According to the agency’s spokesman Ron Snyder, the body was positively identified as Derek Paiz, 24, who police said jumped from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on March 15 shortly after 3 a.m.
Snyder said the Maryland Natural Resources Police initially reported the discovery of Paiz’s body around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. Details of the discovery were not made available by either agency.
According to police accounts, on March 15 a trooper from the Prince Frederick barrack was patrolling the area of the bridge, which spans the Patuxent River and connects Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, when he saw a Toyota traveling in the wrong direction and attempted to stop it. The state police stated the vehicle kept traveling, eventually stopping on the bridge. The driver got out and jumped over the bridge, police said.
Various agencies, including the state police, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard and local fire and rescue departments conducted a search of the Patuxent. The bridge was closed for nearly two hours after Paiz jumped while an investigation was conducted.
Paiz’s wife, Xena, told Southern Maryland News her husband was active in the U.S. Navy.
Paiz was the fourth person to leap from the span this year. Three women, none of whom authorities have identified for the public, previously jumped. One of the jumpers survived, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.