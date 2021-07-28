A butterfly “trail” of sorts is growing in Leonardtown.
Town Administrator Laschelle McKay said the idea “is meant to help you find hidden treasures.”
She noted that the idea grew out of the town’s 2019 strategic plan. The town’s nine-person arts committee came up with the rebranding idea as part of the Ltown Alley project, McKay said.
“It’s not really a trail, but more of a way to help people re-emerge after the brunt of COVID-19 and get back outside,” she said.
“Businesses are jumping on board with various butterfly-related themes,” she said, including a mural that was painted on the side of the Shepherd’s Old Field Market, a repurposed building that opened two years ago which previously housed Leonardtown Building Supply.
“It’s meant to grow over time,” McKay said of the trail. “It’s more about taking a stroll and creating a trail that interests you.”
People are encouraged to start at the old jailhouse and find places of interest on a map. One can even do a scavenger hunt with 10 clues.
“It helps you discover or rediscover” the town, she said.
Eric Jackson, owner/operator of Bay Fibers Studio in Leonardtown, made eight banners and 12 flags using a batik, or fabric-dying process. From those, the town made 36 printed vinyl banners. Jackson explained that batik creates an image on both sides of the fabric.
Jackson, 38, who grew up in St. Mary’s County and lives in Leonardtown, said he was walking through town and thinking about how the town could come back to life after bearing the brunt of COVID-19.
His idea to use a butterfly merged with the town art committee’s desire to rebrand the town, he said. The old brand was a three-colored square that one can see on the town’s website.
Jackson identified eight native butterflies and four caterpillars for the designs.
The first banners were put up in town in mid-June.
Jackson said his kids, ages 8 and 3, get excited when they see new banners pop up. “They love pointing out when they see new ones,” he said.
In addition to a mural at Shepherd’s Old Field Market, Jackson said three more are slated for the Duke building at Washington and Fenwick streets, the Fuzzy Farmer’s Market at 26005 Point Lookout Road and on a town storage building on Park Avenue.
For those interested, the species that Jackson used include: butterflies — Baltimore Checkerspot (Maryland state insect), Common Buckeye, Eastern Tailed Blue, Great Spangled Fritillary, Monarch, Red Spotted Purple, Tiger Swallowtail and Zebra Swallowtail; and caterpillars — Black Swallowtail, Monarch, Spicebush Swallowtail and Zebra Swallowtail.
Jackson said he was excited about the project, which was his second publicly commissioned one, the first was a park on the Patapsco River in Baltimore.
