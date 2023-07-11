The Leonardtown Town Council met on Monday, July 10, to hear a presentation by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, vote to repeal school impact fees and mourn the recent loss of firefighter Brice Trossbach.
The meeting began with a prayer and moment of silence for Trossbach, who died in a Leonardtown house fire on the morning of June 27.
“Father, we continue prayers for the Trossbach family,” said council member Nick Colvin. “We ask you please continue to be with them and allow us as a community to continue to support them each and every day.”
The council held a public hearing on ordinance No. 217, which states that the council will collect a school impact fee at the rate set by the commissioners, and voted in favor of repealing the ordinance after no public comments were made.
“On May 23, 2023, the St. Mary’s County commissioners repealed the school impact fee and put in place a new excise tax,” said Town Administrator Laschelle McKay. “Our attorneys advised us that since there is no longer an impact fee with the county, we should repeal this ordinance, then we can explore options for continuing to assure funds get set aside for future school needs.”
The council passed the new ordinance unanimously and will continue to discuss a board of education impact fee with attorneys, McKay said.
Carter Reitman, sustainable communities program manager for the DHCD, spoke to the council over Zoom to discuss an upcoming re-designation application.
The 2010 Sustainable Communities Act encourages local governments to target an area in need of investment and prepare a 5-year revitalization act, according to the presentation.
“A renewal and update is required every five years, which is what you’re going through now,” Reitman said.
The application will allow local governments to access a “state-funded toolbox,” Reitman said, which can provide thousands of dollars in grants to incentivize further development in urbanized areas, like downtown Leonardtown.
An updated contract with a 4.05% price increase for sludge hauling was also approved unanimously for waste treatment company Synagro.
“We are requesting an annually adjusted price consistent with the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index for the U.S. city average,” the request from Synagro stated.
John MacDonald, co-owner of Olde Town Pub, discussed a letter of support from the council for an extended premise for Beerfest planned for Sept. 9. The letter of support will be used in an appeal to the St. Mary’s Alcohol Beverage Board to allow the pub to hold the event outdoors. The festival will include live music and beer and craft vendors.
“It’s an outdoor concert,” MacDonald said. “It’s something that we did for years before COVID. ‘20, ‘21, ‘22 have been uncertain about people wanting to gather, now I get the feeling that everything is close to normal so we wanted to have something.”
The council voted unanimously in favor of a letter of support.
Council member Heather Earhart discussed upcoming town events and recommended attending the Leonardtown Square bar crawl on July 15 in memory of Trossbach.
“Bring family, bring friends to support our community,” Earhart said.
Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, The Rex, Antoinette's Garden, Olde Town Pub and Slice House will be collecting donations for Trossbach’s family during the event, according to visitstmarysmd.com.
“I need to remind myself and remind everybody that we need to support our rescue people not only in times of tragedy, but all the time,” said council member Mary Slade.