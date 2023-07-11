Leonardtown council

The Leonardtown Town Council at the start of their July 10 meeting stands during a moment of silence for firefighter Brice Trossbach, who died in a house fire on June 27.

 Screenshot by Cecelia Shilling

The Leonardtown Town Council met on Monday, July 10, to hear a presentation by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, vote to repeal school impact fees and mourn the recent loss of firefighter Brice Trossbach.

The meeting began with a prayer and moment of silence for Trossbach, who died in a Leonardtown house fire on the morning of June 27.


  