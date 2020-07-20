A hopeful liquor store planned for a location in San Souci Plaza in Lexington Park once again had a decision on its license delayed earlier this month, with alcohol beverage board members concerned about its close quarters with a planned grocery store next door.
William Price, who previously owned Price's Quality Liquors on Great Mills Road, has been attempting to reenter the liquor business by opening Patuxent Fine Wine and Spirits in a location next to the old Lexington Park Shoppers Food Warehouse, which is going to become a McKay's grocery store.
But Price's license was tabled at last month's meeting following board member's concerns with a shared employee area which connected the grocer to the liquor store, which board members suspected would be in violation of liquor laws which prohibit grocers from being connected to liquor stores.
Although Price had fixed that issue before a July 9 meeting, the board once again tabled Price's license, this time questioning other aspects of the redesigned floor plan, including shelving units separating the stores with a gap above for heating and air circulation.
Liquor board chair Mark Denietolis said the four and a half foot gap between the glass and the ceiling was “enough for someone to get through, easily in fact.”
“From the board's perspective, we want you to be wholly separate from the supermarket, and having a four foot gap between shelving to allow heat and air circulation... from my perspective, that's not a real secure, reasonable function for a wall like that,” liquor board chair Mark Denietolis told Price at the meeting. “I'm having a hard time digesting way you didn't carry your wall to your ceiling.”
“It's just efficient that way, we'd have to go up and put new units up on the roof, rework the duct work,” Price said.
Also during the meeting, supporters of HV Liquors, across Mac Arthur Boulevard in the plaza, submitted public comment opposing the construction of the liquor store, which would be in competition with both HV Liquors and Twist Wine and Spirits, which is across Three Notch Road, and nearly twice the size of each store.
HV Liquors was also recently accused by the sheriff's office of serving alcohol to an underage informant two weeks ago.
In addition to making arguments on a third liquor store's economic impact on the other two stores, Steve Wise, an attorney for HV Liquors, also argued against the new store's proximity to McKay's.
“Everything we've talked about demonstrates” that there would not be complete separation between the stores, Wise said. “They're gonna share lighting, they're only separated by shelving. They're gonna share HVAC. This is just not the level of separation that's required to comply with that statute.”
“I haven’t found anything personally that says that occupants can't share HVAC, as long as each one is wholly separate in paying for that service,” Denietolis replied.
Wise also argued that Price's rent amount was “very unusual” and “atypical” for a commercial real estate setting, with rent held steady for ten years and heating, air and electric being included in the flat rent amount. “I think rather than having a purely landlord-tenant relationship, we have something more here that is prohibited by this statute.”
“It's kind of out of our purview to make that call,” Denietolis told Wise, also adding the lease was a “pretty standard triple-net lease.”
“I think it is a typical lease, it's a very ordinary commercial lease where the landlord pays for the utilities, taxes and so forth and passes it onto the tenant in the rent,” Mike Davis, Price's attorney said.
The board voted to table the matter to the next liquor board meeting next month, pending Price's decision whether or not to raise the wall to the ceiling.
“That's pretty much the one that's hanging us up,” Denietolis said.
“If the killer is that, I will take the expense of raising the ceiling,” Price said.