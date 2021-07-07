A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with felony assault and eight misdemeanors after he allegedly shot a man in the abdomen outside Pax River Hotel in the middle of the day on May 16.
DeQuan Sabien Gantt was arrested July 3 for the shooting.
Amos Samuel Milburn Jr., 41, was identified by police as the victim, and a single spent shell was located in an exterior stairwell of the hotel in Lexington Park, according to a court document and press release. Milburn was flown to an area trauma center and later released.
A witness allegedly saw Gantt in an argument with another man at the hotel and heard a gunshot around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. Afterward, the victim was seen running with the other man holding a pistol. The witness identified Gantt out of a photo lineup, according to the charging document.
Gantt was disqualified from owning a firearm because he is under 21 and also because he is under 30 with a disqualifying juvenile conviction, a court document states.
A search of the state courts website revealed that Gantt has four other cases pending, including multiple charges from outside the same hotel that occurred on May 21.
In the May 21 incident, Gantt allegedly pushed St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Lacey Smith to the ground while she was trying to arrest him. Smith had an injured elbow that resulted in a bruise, a court document states.
Gantt fled on foot and was apprehended but was seen throwing something into a bush nearby. Police allegedly recovered a digital scale with suspected cocaine and marijuana residue along with a .38 Smith & Wesson handgun with one bullet.
Gantt had posted $2,500 bond in the May 21 incident but was held without bond in relation to the shooting incident when he was arrested July 3.
Gantt also faces charges in three other cases from last year and this year, including malicious destruction of property of less than $1,000, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor assault.
He was released on his own recognizance in the first case, but posted bonds of $2,500 and $3,000 in the other two cases.
Man arrested for handgun
In a separate incident, deputies from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office responded on June 6 to the 21600 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park for a report of shots fired. Deputies did not locate any victims, but several shell casings were found on scene.
The sheriff's office's Youth Gun Violence Task Force continued the investigation and on July 6 Keion Steven James Brooks, 22, of Lexington Park was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Brooks was charged with having a loaded handgun, and was transported to the St. Mary’s detention center in Leonardtown, where he remained incarcerated as of midweek on a no-bond status.