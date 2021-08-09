A 33-year-old Lexington Park man is facing three counts of felony assault after he allegedly assaulted a man over "dirty ice" that was provided to his fiancee at a restaurant.
John Francis Dorsey Jr. was arrested following the incident at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 outside Uncle D's Grill in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
According to a charging document, Tawni Uhl went into the restaurant and asked for a cup of ice. She then went outside, and Dorsey went inside and accused the restaurant's owner, Ira Barry, of giving her dirty ice, according to Barry.
Barry then said he told Dorsey to leave, but once outside Dorsey allegedly assaulted Barry and bit him on the left shoulder, which left a bite mark, according to a court document.
Dorsey then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Barry and two other men, Bruce Belford Jr. and Rashad Brown. The trio then fled into the restaurant, and Brown called police.
Paul Faucheux, who identified himself as a retired Charles County deputy, said he saw a man flee the area with a handgun.
Dorsey, who was detained by police outside Canopy Liquors, was held without bond on Aug. 7.