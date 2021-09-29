Janus Scott Freeman on Sept. 20 was sentenced to two 10-year terms in the Maryland Department of Corrections.
Freeman, 57, of Lexington Park pleaded guilty to two counts of incest on May 11 earlier this year. The two terms will run concurrently as part of a plea agreement.
Freeman had been indicted Aug. 10 last year on four counts of rape and two counts of incest, all felonies, from incidents that police said took place in summer 2020.
Freeman was previously convicted of a third-degree felony sex offense in 1994 and a third-degree felony sex offense in 2003. The victims in all three cases were different, prosecuting attorney Sarah Proctor said. The first two were underaged, and at least the second one was a family member, she said.
The victim in the most recent case was 20 years old and a biological relative, court records state. However, she was substantially cognitively impaired, a court document states. The woman told police that she suffered from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple-personality disorder and schizophrenia.
In charging papers, Freeman was alleged to have engaged in sex acts with the woman between June 1 and July 7 last year at a Motel 6 in Lexington Park.
The woman initially denied the sexual contact on June 6, but later admitted it on July 4, charging papers say. The victim sent messages to another person discussing how Freeman gave her hickeys, and later said he asked her to marry him.
Freeman was given credit for 439 days as part of his sentence.
"The victim's mental health providers had serious concerns whether she was stable enough to handle a trial," Proctor said, explaining the reason for the plea agreement. "For reasons that can't be discussed with the public, this was a very good outcome."