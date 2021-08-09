A 20-year-old Lexington Park woman faces felony assault charges after she allegedly resisted arrest and dragged two police officers with her vehicle.
Kelli Aaliyah Richardson was stopped Wednesday, Aug. 4, on Pegg Road in Lexington Park while driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, a charging document states.
When she opened her purse, a police officer stated that he saw a green leafy substance inside. The officer, Deputy R. Chase, requested that Richardson hand over the purse, and she refused, put the vehicle in drive and began pulling away, according to the document.
Chase, who was on the left side of the vehicle, and Sgt. B. Connelly, who was on the right side, were dragged some distance.
Chase, who was dragged one-tenth of a mile before he was "dislodged," suffered injuries to his right hand, arm and leg. Connelly was dragged some distance but managed to get inside the passenger side of the vehicle. While Richardson allegedly proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed, Connelly — who suffered injuries to his right lower leg — was able to put the vehicle into neutral and bring it to a stop at Pegg Road and Midway Drive.
The green leaf substance was determined to be synthetic marijuana, according to the charging document. Police also allegedly found capsules containing suspected heroin.
As she was being arrested, Richardson allegedly resisted arrest by three officers, including Chase, Deputy Wilhelm and Trooper Willhite.
Richardson was charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and seven misdemeanors.
She was held without bond on Aug. 4 and 5.