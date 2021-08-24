A Lexington Park woman faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges after she allegedly drove her vehicle intentionally into a man.
The victim, Pierre Chase, was transported to an area trauma center after the Tuesday, Aug. 10 incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Coronado and Mojave drives in Great Mills.
According to a charging papers filed by sheriff's Sgt. Brian Fennessey, Tinasha Janay Bush, 23, said she was operating a gold Ford Fusion on Coronado Drive when she observed Chase walk in the road in front of her. She then allegedly intentionally accelerated and struck the victim and caused him to land on the hood of her car. Bush kept driving and turned onto Mojave Drive, where she allegedly swerved actively in an attempt to dislodge Chase.
Chase eventually came off the hood and was transported to an area trauma center, a charging document states.
Chase was treated for multiple abrasions and lacerations and was missing the tip of his left ear.
A summons was issued for Bush on Aug. 23.
Bush has two misdemeanor theft convictions, one for less than $1,000 and one for between $100 to $1,500, from 2017 and 2019.
In the first case, she was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. In the second case, she was given a 60-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay $400 in restitution.