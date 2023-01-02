Imagine working with sea turtles. Amy Mackay Harvey of Lexington Park has been doing that for 35 years.
Harvey, who grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands and moved to Calvert County in 2007 and then St. Mary's County in 2014, returns to St. Croix every year for a three-month stint doing population studies of green and hawksbill sea turtles.
The 53-year-old said she works with interns, mostly graduate-level college students, in her seasonal full-time job, which includes tagging expectant mother turtles while they're nesting.
The green sea turtles can get up to 400 to 500 pounds, while the hawksbill turtles can get up to 150 to 200 pounds.
The population studies are performed for the Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, she said.
Harvey estimated that she's tagged at least 1,000 sea turtles. The animals take 25 to 30 years to reach maturity and usually live to at least age 60 or 70. She recently found a turtle that she tagged in 1994.
The turtles migrate from other areas of the Caribbean Sea to St. Croix from beginning in July to lay their eggs, she said. The expectant mothers return every 10 to 14 days to check on their eggs, she said.
Harvey spends the months of August through November in St. Croix.
She notes that the turtles are endangered species, but said green sea turtle numbers have increased over the years. "They spend so little time on land," she said, noting that's where she works with them. Some people go underwater to monitor their activity, however.
The turtles will bite if provoked, she said, "but it's really easy to work with them without being bitten." Harvey works with both adults and hatchlings.
She lives in Lexington Park with her husband, Michael, who works as a civilian in cybersecurity at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. She volunteers with the Friends of the Library.
"She's one of the best volunteers I've ever met, and I'm almost 80 years old," said Becky Benton. "She's on duty 24/7 for Friends of the Library," Benton added, noting that Harvey responds to text messages quickly.