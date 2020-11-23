Braydon Humphrey’s life has been nonstop the last couple years as the 11-year-old California resident has been busy carving a name for himself on the Virginia Dirt Karting Association circuit.
In the Junior Sportsman Champ class, Humphrey recently finished in second place 10 points back of champion Shawn Farmer. Humphrey began the season with seventh- and sixth-place finishes, but won his next two races and was runner-up in the season finale at Capital City Speedway in Virginia.
In the Sportsman Sprint class, Humphrey won the season finale at Capital City to solidify a third-place finish for the season with 699 points. Humphrey also added two second-place finishes, a third-place finish and a fourth-place finish. Connor Morgan won the class with 815 points.
“I think I did great,” said Humphrey, who switched to a new motor midway through the season. “That [motor] and my driving skills getting better” was the difference, he added.
“My heart just races, definitely with nerves, but I start to settle down the last couple of laps,” said Humphrey’s mother, Jennifer. “This year at his events he’s gotten so much better.”
The first two races of the VDKA season were sent to the pits courtesy of COVID-19.
Humphrey first hopped behind the wheel of a go-kart on the track in the family’s backyard as an 8-year-old during a get-together with friends and family.
“I just drove it around and loved it,” said Humphrey, now a fifth grader at Evergreen Elementary School. “I just wanted to go out and floor it instantly. I wanted to go fast. I was thinking, ‘I want to do this as a hobby.’”
“The minute he got in it you could see he could drive,” said Humphrey’s father, Michael Barnes, a former go-kart racer himself. It was “just the way he could go around the corner and the kart would go out of control and he could control it. It never really got away from him. I was actually kind of shocked because he had never really driven one before.”
And like that, a new hobby was born as recreation soccer was left in the dust and a cycle kept repeating itself.
“When I first started driving I would do an endless loop of getting in the go-kart, going around the track, getting dirty, jumping in the pool, cleaning myself off, getting back in the go-kart, over and over,” Humphrey said.
And racing has taken over his life. More than half of his Xbox games are geared toward racing, he loves watching NASCAR and his favorite movies are, not surprisingly, “The Fast and the Furious” and “The Need For Speed.”
Go-kart drivers in Humphrey’s class compete in karts equipped with a 6.5-horsepower engine and Maxxis tires, the right tires of which have a 34-inch circumference and the front left tire a 32.5-inch circumference for continuous left-hand turns, although this can change.
Drivers race on a ¼-mile oval track and qualifying races are three laps while feature races are 20 laps. The driver and the go-kart in his class must weigh at least 315 pounds combined.
One of Humphrey’s first races was in early 2018 at Capital City.
“I just wanted to go in there and get used to it because it was my first time on a track,” said Humphrey, who placed fourth. “I was pretty happy.”
Passing in go-karting is critical and Humphrey usually tries to take advantage of an opponent’s weakness while coming out of a turn.
“What I like to do is when they go into the corner I’ll be on their bumper and burp the gas and then my acceleration will pull me through when they slide out,” said Humphrey, who races for No Mercy Go Kart Racing. “I just try and plan the whole pass.”
Michael was competing in a Senior Champ Clone race at Capital City in 2018 when his kart was flipped. He wasn’t injured, but decided to walk away and focus on his son’s career.
“He could drive and I couldn’t,” the father said.
But accidents continued to happen, for son rather than father, including one during a 2019 season-opening race at North Carolina’s Albemarle Speedway.
“I was running second and I went for a pass and I hopped [another driver’s] tire. I slammed into the wall and a kart went on top of me,” Humphrey said of the crash, which involved six of eight karts, but ultimately resulted in him claiming the win.
In the finale of this year’s Champ class, Humphrey’s second-place finish was anything but uneventful.
“I was in first and spun out into the whole field,” Braydon said of the season finale, “and this cart flipped over me and landed on my nose.”
“I remember seeing Braydon go sideways and then this kart go flipping,” his mom, Jennifer, said, referring to the final race of the champ series. “I was screaming his name because it was just this big cloud of smoke and all these karts and you could see one flipping in the air.”
Humphrey will next compete in the four-race Winners Series which kicks off Dec. 12 in King George, Va.
For more information on Braydon Humphrey and No Mercy Go Kart Racing, go to www.facebook.com/groups/1190728291027788/.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews