Light trail aims to help Santa during his biggest night of the year

In a few hours, Santa Claus will begin his annual night-long journey to deliver Christmas presents around the world and he should have no trouble pin-pointing Southern Maryland thanks to the Holly Jolly Light Show contest.
The competition features more than 330 homes in Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and Anne Arundel counties in a sea of twinkling holiday lights.
“We were recognizing that everybody was getting into the holiday spirit earlier this year and it seemed like more people were decorating, so we said, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool of we were able to compile a list of some of the decorations and displays this year to give everybody a way to get out of their house?'” said Billy Rabbitt, who leads the Rabbitt Team of Home Towne Real Estate in Charlotte Hall. “We wanted kind of a safe way to celebrate Christmas this year and it just kind of spiraled — I don’t want to say out of control — but it definitely exploded.”
Community members are encouraged to vote for their favorites through Jan. 1. Rabbitt said that as of Dec. 16 more than 4,000 votes had been submitted.
And that Southern Maryland glow — think “Houston, are you seeing this?” from the current GEICO commercial — should come in handy when St. Nick navigates his sleigh through the area.
“It will be a great focal point for me to find many houses,” said Eddie Boswell, who has portrayed Santa Claus the past 37 years — including 23 at Leonardtown’s annual tree lighting festival — and who now helps out at the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department's events. “Sometimes Rudolph’s nose isn’t enough.”
When asked how long he’s been Santa’s helper, the 66-year-old quipped, “Nobody ever said I was Santa’s helper.”
"DMV Santa" (also known as Tasheen Stallings of White Plains), said he will be covering his three-state area and said he gets through the night with “Gatorade and brownies,” and added a Peloton helps him take the weight off the rest of the year.
The Washington, D.C., government worker, who is aided by his assistant, "Hot Chocolate" (wife Tamara) said Southern Maryland children are looking good because “the nice side [of the naughty or nice book] is definitely winning this year.”
Boswell, who spent 30 years as a St. Mary’s County animal control officer, first donned the suit he received from his father while working at Hyde’s convenience store in California.
“I do it for the smiles of the children and not only the young children, but children of all ages,” said Boswell, who added the secret is being jolly and practicing all year long.
Stallings first put on the suit 11 years ago at the request of some friends and has since portrayed St. Nick for family, friends, neighbors and local community organizations and nonprofits, as well as some virtual sessions.
“You have to understand your audience,” Stallings said. “You have to try and talk up to their level in terms of conversation, but the younger kids are all over the place. But no matter how old you get you’re never too old to get your picture taken with Santa.”
Stallings said a Black Santa is important because “there’s a dynamic in that that is just another phenomenon by itself. Even if you’re of Hispanic culture, indigenous or whatever your background is, you try and have a representation that the kids can relate to.”
Jack Boswell — no relation to Eddie Boswell — has been Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department’s Santa star the last three years and said he practices year-round.
“I do the 'Ho ho ho' all the time around the house and yeah,” sometimes to the annoyance of Charlotte Boswell, his wife of 38 years, Jack said.
Jack Boswell first donned the suit a few years to help out at a friend for a holiday party.
“He looked at me of course because at the time I was short and fat,” said Jack Boswell. “I told him, 'I’ll do it.' I’ll try anything once. It was pretty good because I enjoy working with kids. The only time I get nervous is when I get tongue-tied trying to read the names on the [gift] boxes when I’m handing them out. That’s why I always have a helper with me.”
The 5-foot-5-inch Eddie Boswell has had to make minor adjustments over time — he lost 70 pounds earlier this year — but said, “That’s OK because they still make pillows.”
Eddie Boswell said he continuously gets requests for pets while Jack Boswell said bicycles and modern technology are at the top of his list.
“Whatever the hot item is is usually what the request is,” Stallings said. “This year it’s Transformers, unicorns and some toys I’m not even familiar with that I need to research.”
Santas have also had to deal with some difficult wish lists.
“A kid asked me if his father was going to come home from the military,” Jack Boswell said. “I said I’ll try and see what I can do for you.”
“One girl asked me to help her mother get rid of cancer,” Eddie Boswell said. “Another one asked me if I could find her mother a good man. And of course I told her I was already taken.”
Jack Boswell said he’s met the real Santa Claus.
“Oh yeah, I’ve met him,” he said. “I asked for a raise, but I didn’t get one.”
Eddie Boswell said he sometimes hangs out with Rudolph. “He keeps coming over to my house all the time and we eat corn,” he said. “I cook mine, he eats his raw.”
And the vegetables will help when it comes time to deliver all the gifts to the brightly-lit homes throughout Southern Maryland.
“My wife and kids decided they wanted to put the house [in the contest] but I don’t do it for the glory, I just do it to make the kids happy,” said Bobby Sparks, who has been decorating his Hollywood home for the past 25 years. “That’s the main reason I do it. Especially when kids come down and thank me or leave cupcakes in my mailbox.”
Sparks said the whole setup, including two homes, an out-building and more than 50 displays containing 15,000 lights — he uses all LEDs and barely sees a difference in his electric bill — takes about 20 hours to put together. He’ll video each year’s decorations to ensure he doesn’t duplicate it the following season.
“I think we all need something to celebrate,” Rabbitt said, “and something to be excited for.”
For more information on the Holly Jolly Light Trail including maps, voting forms and a listing of addresses, go to www.somdxmaslights.com.