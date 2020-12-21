Light trail aims to help Santa during his biggest night of the year

The following are the residences taking part in the Holly Jolly Light Trail contest. The num…

The following are the residences taking part in the Holly Jolly Light Trail contest. The numbers in parentheses are the home's display numbers, which are used for voting. For more information or to vote, go to www.exploremdhomes.com/blog/southern-mds-holly-jolly-light-trail/.

Charles County

Bel Alton

• 9655 Bel Alton Newtown Road (275)

• 10355 Fortune Retreat Place (44)

Benedict

• 7221 Benedict Ave. (27)

Bryans Road

• 2207 Garden Lane (293)

• 6795 McCormick Drive (347)

Cobb Island

• 9620 Norris Drive (318)

• 17320 Vickers Drive (167)

Hughesville

• 6275 Baywood Court (230)

• 15211 Hughesville Manor Drive (215)

• 6805 Pale Morning Court (206)

• 7450 Serenity Drive (321)

Indian Head

• 101 Ellerbe Drive (290)

• 13 Jonquil Place (194)

• 47 Mattingly Ave. (176)

La Plata

• 9666 Charles St. (308)

• 5202 Colebrook Drive (246)

• 10615 Horseshoe Place (204)

• 200 Howard St., Suite 101 (181)

• 8240 Hudson Drive (26)

• 1411 Leicester Drive (235)

• 11255 Mattingly Road (13)

• 9075 Mitchell Road (236)

• 149 Morgans Ridge Road (251)

• 1001 Oats Drive (243)

• 1004 E. Patuxent Drive (241)

• 103 Pollen Drive (288)

• 12 Pocahontas Court (83)

• 9282 Prime Court (91)

• 113 Quailwood Parkway (286)

• 6318 Teresa Lane (134)

• 15 Willow Woods Drive (66)

• 1020 Wiltshire Drive (316)

• 609 Worcester St. (344)

Nanjemoy

• 9565 Adam Willet Road (93)

Newburg

• 9403 Cliffton Drive (328)

• 9305 Overlook Circle (16)

• 12290 Potomac View Drive (191)

Pomfret

• 9336 Woodland Road (213)

Port Tobacco

• 8975 Poorhouse Road (239)

Swan Point

• 14610 Honeysuckle Way (157)

• 11347 Wollaston Circle (273)

Waldorf

• 2330 Ashford Lane (67)

• 13038 Aubrey Jameson Sr. Place (123)

• 6501 Elk Court (193)

• 6712 Flying Squirrel Court (200)

• 2811 Harrison Court (305)

• 3012 Kaspar Court (161)

• 2320 Knotweed Court (263)

• 2304 Lambeth Hill Drive (304)

• 5507 Moonfish Court (158)

• 5022 Nicholas Drive (312)

• 3451 Rose Place, Unit C (332)

• 3141 Sedgewick Drive (117)

• 306 Tompkins Lane (168)

• 5512 Torpedo Court (346)

• 412 Trefoil Place (324)

• 11415 Wildmeadows St. (90)

Welcome

• 8275 Melody Acres Drive (252)

White Plains

• 3910 Countryside Lane (250)

• 4480 Padgett Road (80)

• 9643 Randall Drive (198)

• St. Mary’s County

Abell

• 38665 Collinwood Drive (349)

• 21510 Gerards Cove Road (225)

Avenue

• 38680 Bills Way Ave. (338)

• 23188 Colton Point Road (20)

• 37407 River Springs Road (325)

Bushwood

• 22939 Wheeler Farm Lane (99)

California

• 23083 Almond Court (8)

• 45330 Alton Lane (77)

• 23034 Ash Court (73)

• 23323 Dahlia Drive (238)

• 23025 Forest Way (47)

• 45505 Havenridge St. (240)

• 23283 Lakeview Drive (220)

• 26669 S. Laurel Glen Road (72)

• 43673 Little Gem Lane (228)

• 21273 Lizmill Way (46)

• 22413 MacArthur Blvd. (195)

• 21125 Norhill Lane (169)

• 20504 Piney Point Road (55)

• 21250 Point Lookout Road (182)

• 44101 Redbud Lane (306)

• 45251 Take It Easy Ranch Road (50)

• 43877 Tallwood Road (237)

• 23259 Windflower Way (39)

• 45159 Woodside Way (133)

• 43667 Yulan St. (260)

Chaptico

• 24797 Budds Creek Road (265)

• 24139 Hurry Road (149)

• 24895 Hurry Road (98)

Charlotte Hall

• 12285 Budds Creek Road (254)

• 13350 Budds Creek Road (224)

• 30575 Chappelear Drive (120)

• 9685 Old Sycamore Road (310)

• 14614 Oaks Road (307)

• 30350 Pine St. (101)

• 30407 Seminole Lane (217)

Clements

• 23490 Budds Creek Road (150)

• 23856 Colton Point Road (342)

• 23525 Mount Chance Court (32)

Great Mills

• 22702 Athlone Drive (140)

• 22009 Barkentine Court (339)

• 45446 Blue Sage Place (45)

• 21975 Brigantine Court (103)

• 22071 Clipper Drive (269)

• 22150 Goldenrod Drive, Unit J (272)

• 45837 Filmore Drive (274)

• 45915 Flag Court (337)

• 19935 Flat Iron Road (208)

• 22517 Iverson Drive, Unit 5 (143)

• 22185 Meadow Lake Lane (125)

• 45606 Tara's Court (88)

• 45609 Tara's Court (214)

Hollywood

• 43642 Albatross St. (227)

• 24607 Broad Creek Drive (114)

• 24619 Broad Creek Drive (189)

• 24424 FWD Drive (115)

• 24490 Hollywood Road (211)

• 24638 Hollywood Road (52)

• 42535 Keith Court (30)

• 42538 Keith Court (266)

• 25186 Morgan Road (185)

• 42190 St. John's Road (222)

• 42790 St. John’s Road (97)

• 24250 Sotterley Road (105)

• 25410 Vista Road (261)

• 43275 Waverly Court (202)

Leonardtown

• 41490 Bea Court (108)

• 23598 Belmar Drive (19)

• 22605 Calvert St. (9)

• 41481 Charismatic Way (257)

• 23656 Coventry Drive (70)

• 40830 Daniel Webster Way (96)

• 21385 Fairwood Court (148)

• 42960 Heritage Drive (118)

• 21290 Hunting Court (333)

• 23274 Jenifer Court (82)

• 22835 Lawrence Ave. (121)

• 23491 Lindsay Drive (54)

• 23503 Lindsay Drive (109)

• 23335 Maypole Road (289)

• 43233 Oakway Court (247)

• 22265 Orchard Court (4)

• 40475 Parsons Mill Road (315)

• 21430 Redmar Place (28)

• 44544 Richey Road (209)

• 43076 Saint Andrews Church Road (138)

Lexington Park

• 46761 Al Mar St. (57)

• 18550 Bauer Road (146)

• 45585 Camelot Court (248)

• 21601 Columbia St. (216)

• 45880 Dent Drive (122)

• 20231 Hermanville Road (38)

• 21430 Lynn Drive (14)

• 46488 Mirage Court (127)

• 46978 Newport Drive (124)

• 46984 Pembrooke St. (107)

• 18907 Point Lookout Road (135)

• 19405 Point Lookout Road (53)

• 21514 Rominger Court (58)

• 20811 Rosslare Court (40)

• 45886 Skipjack Drive (294)

• 20924 Sawgrass Drive (295)

• 45884 W. Sunrise Drive (256)

• 20686 Tenby Drive (33)

• 20744 Tenby Drive (37)

• 18287 Three Notch Road (299)

• 22904 Town Creek Drive (219)

• 47263 Willow Wood Drive (179)

• 45834 Wolftrap Way (15)

Mechanicsville

• 35291 Army Navy Drive (131)

• 35351 Army Navy Drive (340)

• 35576 Army Navy Drive (212)

• 37640 Asher Road (56)

• 36146-36140 Aviation Yacht Club Road (173)

• 25762 Baptist Church Road (11)

• 28195 Ben Oaks Drive (234)

• 30045 Blackfoot Drive (31)

• 26020 Cresent Lane (282)

• 29541 Edison Court (300)

• 14010 Edward Gardiner Road (218)

• 9883 Fair Hill Lane (187)

• 39736 Grandview Haven Drive (154)

• 25959 Haven View Court (24)

• 25890 Hills Drive (164)

• 26125 Hills Drive (244)

• 26869 Kelli Court (130)

• 26665 Knollside Way (281)

• 26636 Lawrence Adams Drive (155)

• 26696 Lawrence Adams Drive (144)

• 21694 Mainsail Drive (280)

• 42348 Manor Drive (113)

• 26375 Mechanicsville Road (23)

• 27720 Mechanicsville Road (188)

• 26190 Morganza Turner Road (60)

• 26340 Morganza Turner Road (242)

• 41430 New Market Turner Road (301)

• 28155 Old Flora Corner Road (42)

• 27399 Old Village Road (85)

• 40354 Parlett Morgan Road (174)

• 29787 Prince Road (291)

• 38941 Reeves Road (348)

• 25800 Shamrock Lane (278)

• 29793 Sky View Drive (223)

• 28023 Steeple Court (183)

• 27186-27190 Three Notch Road (7)

• 28967 Three Notch Road (10)

• 26744 Tin Top School Road (330)

• 36991 W. Winston Drive (120)

Ridge

• 50192 Fresh Pond Neck Road (201)

Saint Inigoes

• 48828 Trapp Road (303)

Tall Timbers

• 45142 Loblolly Court (317)

Calvert

Chesapeake Beach

• 6236 Eighth St. (156)

• 6414 16th St. (153)

• 3812 19th St. (313)

• 7473 Cavalcade Drive (61)

• 3809 Chesapeake Beach Road (322)

• 7155 Chesapeake Village Blvd. (6)

• 8208 Hart Lane (335)

• 4230 Pinewood Terrace (175)

• 2649 Richfield Lane (128)

• 2615 Sansbury Drive (110)

• 7007 Silver Charm Lane (233)

• 2406 Woodland Court (259)

• 2477 Woodland Court (287)

• 8170 Woodland Lane (21)

Dunkirk

• 11120 Dumbarton Drive (298)

• 6362 Fieldcrest Court (111)

• 3251 Old Jones Road (84)

• 1217 Prince St. (136)

Huntingtown

• 1105 Barn Owl Court (137)

• 3211 Christine's Way (199)

• 440 Cross Creek Drive (152)

• 2491 Emmanual Court (284)

• 1023 Horse Pen Run (203)

• 1024 Horse Pen Run (258)

• 2661 Lady Annes Way (279)

• 3125 Leola Helen Way (292)

• 4375 Little Falls Road (159)

• 635 Maybrook Drive (285)

• 2805 Queensberry Drive (1)

• 3013 Queensberry Drive (319)

• 3239 Solomons Island Road (129)

• 5680 Warren Drive (145)

Lusby

• 12358 Algonquin Trail (162)

• 8151 Ash Lane (119)

• 8161 Ash Lane (262)

• 13021 Barreda Blvd. (276)

• 517 Beech Drive (345)

• 11503 Big Sandy Run Road (297)

• 12586 Catalina Drive (151)

• 12608 Catalina Drive (69)

• 1092 Cattle Drive Lane (226)

• 1009 Childress Trail (3)

• 1105 Cimarron Road (329)

• 11608 Cowpoke Circle (106)

• 11636 Cowpoke Circle (190)

• 12494 Coyote Court (68)

• 11235 Dancer Court (327)

• 2027 Dasher Drive (76)

• 11302 Donner Court (163)

• 11310 Donner Court (86)

• 9420 H.G. Trueman Road (160)

• 12465 H.G. Trueman Road (221)

• 591 Lake Drive (268)

• 3115 Lighthouse Blvd. (41)

• 242 Marina Overlook (139)

• 12922 Mariners Circle (95)

• 12984 Mariners Circle (267)

• 12965 Mohawk Drive (100)

• 937 Moravia Road (336)

• 12922 Ottawa Drive (48)

• 7711 Pine Blvd. (249)

• 11109 Prancer Court (320)

• 11129 Prancer Court (102)

• 11516 Ropeknot Road (75)

• 12816 Rousby Hall Road (207)

• 13122 Rousby Hall Road (63)

• 1710 Rudolph Lane (4)

• 12565 Santa Rosa Road (116)

• 11231 Sitting Bull Circle (79)

• 12830 Spring Cove Drive (35)

• 1139 Stagecoach Trail (147)

• 11441 Stirrup Lane (78)

North Beach

• 8930 Erie Ave. (178)

• 3820 Ninth St. (59)

• 4010 Ninth St. (229)

• 9436 Sea Breeze Court (64)

• 9524 Sea Gull Court (22)

Owings

• 7900 Arbor Way (341)

• 6042 Archers Lane (171)

• 3467 Chaneyville Road (186)

• 3540 Chaneyville Road (326)

• 180 Cross Point Drive (314)

• 7650 Lakeshore Drive (210)

• 1108 Saffron Way (71)

• 3614 Seventh St. (334)

• 2083 Timberneck Drive (231)

• 2086 Timberneck Drive (309)

Port Republic

• 3331 Cliff Trail (126)

• 3651 Howard Drive (170)

Prince Frederick

• 1967 Baythorne Road (17)

• 1988 Baythorne Road (51)

• 2106 Baythorne Road (302)

• 98 Central Drive (255)

• 280 German Chapel Road (65)

• 5880 Ketch Road (5)

• 510 Meadow Lane (205)

• 4413 North Shore Drive (296)

• 191 Oakland Hall Road (104)

• 265 Solomons Island Road (2)

• 4505 South Shore Drive (81)

• 316 St. Phillips Court (18)

• 495 Sylvan Place (196)

Solomons

• 130 Charles St. (89)

St. Leonard

• 5426 Chesapeake Ave. (166)

• 5310 Cove View Drive (283)

• 1235 Flag Harbor (25)

• 9170 Mackall Road (43)

• 1980 Matapeake Court (323)

• 2005 Nostalgia Drive (112)

• 4810 South Lane (34)

• 533 Windmill Drive St. (197)

Sunderland

• 2020-5025 Barrington Lane (270)

• 1119 Lake Ridge Drive (192)

• 654 Pushaw Station Road (165)

• 7390 Quaking Drive (36)

Anne Arundel County

• 1561 S. Alcova Court in Davidsonville (232)

• 1508 Patuxent Manor Drive in Davidsonville (264)

• 214 Poplar Ave. in Edgewater (49)

• 7026 Old Solomons Island Road in Friendship (184)

• 5760 Little Road in Lothian (142)

• 1201 Pine Ave. in Shady Side (132)