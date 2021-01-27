On Jan. 12, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners approved alcoholic beverage licenses for two businesses.
Qi Lei "Leo" Chen was approved for a Class B/RB license for the Crafty Crab at 1120 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, pending submittal of required documents. The vote was unanimous for the business, which opened Aug. 24 in the St. Charles Town Plaza.
Chen said he opened doing carry-out only due to difficulty in finding employees. Dine-in service began Oct. 1, he said.
Chen said the business has been doing "pretty good" and has 35 employees; he said he is looking to hire six to 10 more.
Myung Ok Kim was listed on the application as well, but she is only a 20% owner and will have nothing to do with the operation of the business, Chen said.
By a 3-1 vote with board member Kathleen Quade dissenting, the board approved the transfer of a Class D alcoholic beverage license for the Riverboat on the Potomac of Colonial Beach, Va.
Subhash Karki transferred ownership to Maruthi P. Veeramarchnani.
"It's a huge location," Veeramarchnani said of the business, located at 301 Beach Terrace across the Potomac River. "I want to bring the glory back in here."
Board clerk Lisa Bailey said that a proposed rule change was continued to the February meeting. The change would require someone contesting an order to show cause to notify the clerk in writing prior to the hearing. In that case, the matter would be continued until the next available hearing date.
The proposal would eliminate a rule to surrender the alcoholic beverage license within 10 business days of receipt of a show cause order.