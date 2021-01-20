Character is doing the right thing when no one is watching. And courage is having fear and going forward anyway.
With those words, noted author and speaker Willie Jolley, a Washington, D.C., resident, tried to encourage those who attended Charles County NAACP's 26th annual commemoration of civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
Candice Camille, who emceed the event, called Jolley "one of the boldest motivational speakers out there."
Jolley recalled a story about a man who called him and asked, "Don't all lives matter?" Jolley said he replied that, "Yeah, but all lives matter can't matter until Black lives matter."
Jolley referred to "young people shooting and killing each other over foolishness. We need young people to say that [Black lives matter] to each other. Any time any Black life is impacted negatively, we've got to call it out."
"There's power generated when we work together," he said.
Jolley said he told some people after Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016: "We must not panic. This too shall pass. Donald Trump too shall pass. It was worse than I anticipated, but he too shall pass." Jolley added, "We've got to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
Jolley's speech emphasized what he called the three Ds — dream, decide and do.
Dreams have power, he said, citing examples of some who dreamed, including Michael Jordan, Duke Ellington and Mohammed Ali.
"As you go to do your destiny, there will be some painful moments," Jolley said. "But there's going to be some pain anyway, no matter what you do ... you've got to keep moving forward."
"Decide to make tough decisions, decide to do the hard work, to be the best 'us' we can be," he said. "Do because a vision without an action is an illusion."
Jolley related what he does every morning when he wakes up. "Give God some glory after you go to the bathroom. I pray for family and friends. I read some Scripture. I get active — do your exercises and release endorphins. I do something positive."
He encouraged attendees to read a chapter of the biblical book of Proverbs every day. "There's 31 of them," he said.
"I'm encouraging you, whatever you do, do it with a spirit of excellence," he said.
Jolley noted that he offers a "powerful positive" 1-minute message every day at 8:20 a.m. on Washington, D.C.'s WPRS-FM, Praise 104.1, or by downloading the "Get Up Morning" phone app.
Chamber forms inclusion committee
Also on Monday, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce announced that it had formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in honor of King.
The goals of the committee are to expand outreach to minority-owned businesses to increase membership, provide targeted training and resources and to increase diversity within the chamber’s leadership.
The committee will be chaired by Tracie Daniels, president of Synergy Consulting. Others who will serve on the committee are Alvin Stewart, president of Rebuilding Together Charles County, and Sybol Anderson, executive director of the Equity and Inclusion Diversity Office at the College of Southern Maryland.