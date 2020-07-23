On July 17, Maryland’s U.S. senators, Democrats Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, along with Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) announced $110,109.09 in federal funds for the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
The funding was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants, COVID-19 Supplemental program, which provides funds for the purchase of personal protective equipment and related supplies for first responders during the coronavirus response.
The federal program provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first responder personnel.
“I’m pleased that our fire departments will receive this critical funding,” Hoyer stated in a joint press release. “Our firefighters put their lives on the line each day to protect families in our communities, and we must ensure they have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively, especially during a pandemic.”
“We will continue fighting for federal dollars to support Maryland’s first responders in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Van Hollen added.
“Equipping our first responders with the protection and the tools they need to do their job and keep our communities safe is essential always, but particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cardin stated.
MARTY MADDEN