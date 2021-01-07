Local health & wellness coach shares tips for new year

A local health and wellness coach has garnered a large social media following through training and promotion of an active lifestyle, and shared tips on how to better oneself with the start of a new year.
Amanda Gable, 33, of La Plata, has over 44,000 followers on Instagram, which she gained while documenting her personal wellness journey. Gable said after feeling at a standstill in many areas in life around 2013, she began a journey of cutting out negative habits and replacing them with physical fitness competition.
“I realized it was a good outlet for me, I replaced a bad habit with a good one,” Gable said. “It kind of just trickled into other aspects of my life, changing the one habit.”
Gable said she learned a lot about herself by consistently challenging herself, as going to the gym more often turned into eating healthier and drinking more water. This continued into other aspects of her life, as she began an online coaching business and received her real estate license.
“I always sold myself short and didn’t really challenge myself until the first thing,” Gable said. “Doing the hard things start to come naturally to you because you become stronger without even realizing it.”
Gable said her social following grew as she documented her personal wellness journey, then began to have people coming to her for advice on how to tackle physical fitness. Eventually, she obtained necessary health certifications and trained her first few clients, adding organic growth over time and reaching out to hundreds of people.
Gable said her style of training is not solely focused on exercises in a gym setting, but tailoring workouts toward the individual. She said she helps clients figure out what habits outside of exercising need to be changed, including diet, water intake, mental and spiritual health.
“When the pandemic happened, my style of training was already individualized,” Gable said. “I just started promoting no gym, no problem, I just teach with what is available.”
Erica Griggs, a client of Gable’s for about a year, said she was inspired by how dedicated and consistent Gable was with her workouts. Griggs said she lost a significant amount of weight through training sessions with Gable and has completely changed her diet while working nonstop to improve.
“I have seen both mental and physical positive changes in my life,” Griggs said. “It’s still an ongoing process, this is more of a lifestyle change but it is definitely headed in that direction.”
Griggs said Gable provided her with both knowledge of how to exercise based on what the fitness goals were, as well as what she called accountability coaching. Griggs said anyone seeking a lifestyle change should be mentally stable and prepared for something big, plus be consistent and dedicated to making the change.
“Someone like Amanda would definitely be beneficial to anybody starting out,” Griggs said. “She never told me what I wanted to hear, she told me exactly the truth and what would happen.”
Gable said she has found through training that it is easier for people to wake up unhappy and unhealthy, while continue to do the things that cause those issues. She said many people get impatient with not seeing results, however repetition of stepping out of a comfort zone has to happen enough for it to be a habit.
“I would rather live through that little bit of discomfort trying to change those habits and establish a new lifestyle,” Gable said. “Endorphins are a natural medicine and I know that firsthand, because I feel it firsthand from people who I have coached and helped.”
Gable suggested to anyone looking to make a positive change in their life, particularly heading into the new year, to be honest with themselves and think about what makes them unhappy in their lives. She said being specific in what changes need to be made will more likely lead to action, including writing down specific goals for weight loss and exercise routines.
Gable said to combat negative habits, people should take things one at a time instead of attempting to stop everything at once. She said being specific with these goals and logging and tracking them too will help with progress, however consistency is key.
“Know what kind of person you are and what kind of approach you need to take so you actually stick to it and it’s sustainable,” Gable said. “I think a lot of people would benefit from having a coach, but I would start with writing down what your real thoughts are and taking action on them.”
