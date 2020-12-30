Local hits it out of the park with baseball map

Generations of people on the Eastern Shore have worked hard at agriculture and mining the waters for fish and shellfish, and when they took a day off, many acquired a particular fondness for baseball, according to research done by Salisbury University graduate Eric Day.
The communication major initially created the “Eastern Shore Baseball Story Map” as a project this spring, but expanded his map during the fall semester for his Map Interpretation and Analysis course.
But the Waldorf resident saw the potential for use outside of the classroom and initiated a detailed ESRI map — the same software as the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 list — with locations and the history of more than 150 years of baseball on the Eastern Shore.
“I thought it would help shed more light on a league that not many people know about,” said Day, who graduated Dec. 18 with a major in communications and a minor in earth sciences. “It was important to find a way to tell the stories in a creative format that could make the content even more interesting. I wanted to do everything I could to preserve the history of the Eastern Shore.”
“When he told me about it, I said, ‘Great, that’s perfect. Go for it,’” said Daniel Harris, chair of the Geography and Geosciences Department and instructor of the map analysis course. “Eric just took the reins of this thing and went full blast and I just gave him the support and the scaffolding to send him on his way.”
Day traveled extensively throughout the Eastern Shore — even driving hours to southern Virginia to verify details on teams, locations, statistics and more using print, online resources, local historical societies and photos from the university’s Edward H. Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History and Culture’s “Friends and Rivals: Baseball on Delmarva” and “Eastern Shore Pastime: 100 Years of Baseball” exhibits.
“Since I had baseball on my mind I wanted to make a map about the Delmarva Shorebirds,” he said, referring to the current Baltimore Orioles farm team. “But instead, I discovered the Delmarva Shore League’s old minor league system. I didn’t know much about it, but I know the towns so I decided to do a project on that. And the next thing you know it snowballed into a major project that I just never knew how much information there would be.”
The result is a detailed story map that includes 34 pages complete with photos that comprehensively trace the evolution of baseball on the Eastern Shore.
“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Harris said, “and maps are the same thing.”
The first recorded mention of baseball in the region was a Sept. 29, 1866, announcement in the local paper that games were started after players met at the Easton courthouse.
“It was like, ‘We’re going to play a baseball game. If you want to join us meet at the courthouse,’” Day said. “Then the next thing you know they set aside Wednesday and Saturday in Easton, and after that it just caught on like wildfire and others towns are like, ‘Hey, we’re going to play baseball as well.’”
And people welcomed any changes following the recently-concluded Civil War.
“People were down and morale was low and people were looking for something to take their mind off the stress and the pain,” Day explained. “If there was an opportunity to play baseball, they took advantage of that whenever they could.”
On April 3, 1867, four teams were formed — Easton Fairplays, Trappe Choptanks, St. Michaels Claibornes and St. Michaels Independents. The first recorded game ended with the Choptanks defeating the Fairplays 85-47, during which Easton pitcher Arringdale — only one name was printed — went the distance.
One larger-than-life character was John Franklin “Home Run” Baker of the Trappe Choptanks. The Philadelphia Athletics third baseman led the American League in home runs from 1911-1914 and helped the Athletics win three World Series titles (1910-1911, 1913) before he was later traded to the New York Yankees where he became part of the team’s infamous Murderer’s Row.
The Eastern Shore Baseball League, which was founded in 1922, comprised teams from Easton, Federalsburg, Cambridge, Salisbury, Crisfield and Pocomoke City, Delaware-based Seaford, Rehoboth Beach, Dover, Centreville, Laurel and Milford, and Parksley and Northhampton from Virginia at one point.
Easton was awarded a franchise for the 1924 season, but its home park, Federal Field, which stood at the intersection of Hammond and Federal, was nowhere near ready.
“The residents showed up with their own tools and their own resources,” Day said, “and they built that field and the grandstand and were ready for Opening Day.”
The Easton Farmers franchise was managed by Home Run Baker and Jimmie Foxx, who played 20 seasons for the Athletics, Red Sox, Cubs and Phillies, won three MVP awards and was the second player to hit 500 home runs.
Day has submitted his map to the Eastern Shore Baseball League Hall of Fame and the Major League Baseball Hall of fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., is considering accepting it into its archives.
“It’s about sharing the history and preserving it,” Day said, “because if it goes, everything goes with it.”
The project also received a second-place award for undergraduate student research at the recent virtual annual meeting of the Pennsylvania Geographical Society.
“Overall, the research and the content and precision with the geography, that I was most interested in, he did a great job with that,” said Harris, who gave Day an A for the project. “No question, yes [he went above and beyond] and came up with one of the more creative applications that I’ve had in teaching this course.”
Day, who is also a club member of student radio station WXSU-LP 96.3 FM, where he hosted a sports radio show called “Sports O’Clock,” plans to remain on the Eastern Shore and pursue his passion for sports talk radio. He is also currently writing features for the Shorebirds.
“They loved the game because if they didn’t it wouldn’t have had so much impact and we wouldn’t have this much history,” Day said. “This isn’t just baseball history, it’s Eastern Shore history.”
To view Day’s map, go to https://salisburyu.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapTour/index.html?appid=c9a4c1e56da447f094eea5fa4c297280.
