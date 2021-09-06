“We went from community-based to domestic security-minded.”
With those words, St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron described the impact of Sept. 11, 2001, on local law enforcement.
“We took on several new roles,” said Cameron (R), who was an emergency services SWAT team member back in 2001, noting the federal departments of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration were formed as a result of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.
“We started focusing on all intelligence, including domestic or international terrorism. Now we have an incredibly strong intelligence network,” he said, citing the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, where suspicious activity can be reported to 800-492-TIPS (8477).
MCAC, as it is known, is supplemented by regional intelligence centers, including the Southern Maryland Information Center.
“Another thing we were forced to look at was building our capacity,” Cameron said. “We needed to assess threats to local and regional critical infrastructure. For the first time, we engaged the private sector to share information.”
Cameron remembers 9/11 vividly. He was in Moyock, N.C., for a Blackwater USA hostage rescue class. Several Los Angeles Police Department officers were in the class and their pagers went off at 9:37 a.m., he said.
“Half of the class had to leave,” Cameron said.
Cameron is 62 now and in his fourth term as sheriff, which will end after next year’s election. He noted that some of the grants law enforcement departments can now receive involve preparation for responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives attacks.
“We look at things regionally,” Cameron said. This involves sheriff’s offices in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties along with the state police and federal entities.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks “heightened our sense of awareness to our soft targets and critical infrastructure here,” said Lt. Col. Dave McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Al Jeffery, Calvert County’s deputy director of public safety, noted that Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester sheriff’s offices began combining for a hostile-action based drill several years ago. This was begun in response to terrorism, he said. The next such drill will be held in 2024.
These three “plume” counties are involved because they are within 10 miles of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Jeffery said.
“Since the attacks, we have continued to enhance our Homeland Security section and the Southern Maryland Information Center to make sure we have the most up-to-date communications with our local and federal law enforcement partners relating to terrorism and other public safety concerns,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in an email.
“We meet throughout the year, in person or virtually, with our allied partners and continue to keep terrorism awareness at the forefront. Further, we have enhanced our response plans to critical situations, much like we observed on 9/11,” Berry (D) said.
“Now more than ever, it is crucial to report all suspicious activity,” he said. “We must remain vigilant to protect our communities.”