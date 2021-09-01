How bad is the bus driver shortage in Southern Maryland? On Tuesday, prior to dismissal of classes for the first day the school year in Calvert County, Southern Maryland News sent an email to Ed Cassidy, the system’s transportation director, seeking an update to a report of the lack of drivers.
An immediate response was received — “You are receiving this message since I am either driving a bus or serving as a bus assistant due to a shortage of both,” Cassidy's automatic email response read. “Since as many as five of seven staff from the office may be on buses at the same time, we will not be able to respond to emails or phone calls in timely manner, but we will respond when we are able.”
As this story was being filed, neither Cassidy nor the school system’s public information spokesperson had responded to inquiries about the shortage.
Late last week, Calvert school officials revealed in a press release that there was “a significant shortage of bus drivers. School districts in many of our neighboring counties and across the United States are experiencing a similar driver shortage. Despite the efforts or our local bus contractors to attract more employees, they currently have on 91% of the drivers necessary to drive all routes.”
Other counties are struggling, too.
“We have all of our routes covered,” Jeff Thompson, St. Mary’s public school system's transportation director, told Southern Maryland News about that county’s situation. “We have very limited subs if one driver gets sick.”
Thompson said the system and its subcontractors “are actively trying to find dedicated route drivers.”
Thompson added that St. Mary’s public schools has 164 regular bus routes plus 29 routes specifically for special education. Buses also run for field trips and high school sports.
“We need 375 route drivers,” stated Shelley Mackey, spokeswoman for Charles public schools, adding that currently the system has “361 drivers. We opened schools on Aug. 30 without the ability to cover 14 routes.”
Calvert public schools' officials stated in the Aug. 26 release that staff would be monitoring “actual bus ridership and driver vacancies, then adjust the bus routes and times, as we are able. Parents will be notified four business days in advance of any busy route changes.”
The Calvert school system is providing an app to the public to monitor any bus route changes.
Charles County school officials are also trying to keep parents and students in the loop, transportation-wise.
“Transportation staff is working to ensure all students have bus assignments in School Locator and the bus look-up portal,” Mackey stated. “Parents can search one of two transportation portals for their child’s bus assignment information.”
The portals are available on the school system’s website.
Opening day in Charles County did include at least one bus-related incident.
Jamie Drake of Waldorf told Southern Maryland news that her son, Xavier, 10, a student at Barnhart Elementary, was let off in the Autumn Hills neighborhood in Waldorf instead of at his home along McDaniel Road. Drake said Xavier told the driver that it wasn’t his stop “but the driver made him leave the bus anyway.”
Drake said two older children walked Xavier home. On Tuesday, Drake drove her son to and from school.
Calvert Superintendent Daniel Curry greeted Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) on Tuesday at Windy Hill Middle for opening day. Rutherford and Curry were subsequently joined by Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) as students disembarked from buses and cars at both the middle school and nearby Windy Hill Elementary.
Elementary school staff handed out different colored wristbands so that the smaller children would remember which bus to board for the return trip home.
While the bus driver shortage is challenging the local systems with the day-to-day transport of students to and from schools, the dearth of drivers is likely to pose a problem for any extra-curricular activities, too.
“We have very few field trip drivers,” said Thompson of St. Mary’s situation. He added that school officials aren’t likely to know the impact on interscholastic sports “until we get heavier into the schedule.”
Games for the high school fall season start up this week and next.
Mackey indicated that Charles officials don’t see any adverse impact for athletics and field trips “at this time” due to that county's bus driver shortage.
In Calvert County, the public school system has been trying to recruit additional drivers for its contractors for several years now. They are encouraging anyone interested in becoming a full-time or substitute driver to call the transportation office at 443-550-8786 “as soon as possible.”
Training is done for free and drivers can bring their school-aged children on board when their route goes to the school their child attends.