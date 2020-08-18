A protest and peace rally held Friday evening, Aug. 14, in response to recent racist postings outside Calvert High School included criticism of Sheriff Mike Evans (R) and others.
A mixed crowd of around 100 people came to the 6 p.m. event in the school parking lot that lasted until 7:15 p.m. The event was hosted by Calvert County PRISM, which stands for Peaceful Resistance in Southern Maryland.
The group was organized June 1, according to a 26-year-old woman who led the event but didn't want to be identified by name because she said "for-profit newspapers" in Calvert County misconstrue the organization's words.
Local activist Von Willey said she came to the event "because what happened here last week was a hate crime." She was referring to racist spray paintings discovered Sunday, Aug. 9, on the school's football field. Two of the vulgar markings used the N-word while the other targeted the school's football coach, Rick Sneade, who is white.
"This has been going on in this county for years and years, as long as I've been here," Willey said, noting that she's lived in the county since the early 1970s.
On Aug. 12, five 18-year-old white men who are recent graduates of Calvert High School were each charged with two counts of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property in relation to the spray paintings. PRISM wants the state to charge them with a hate crime.
"Some say this isn't Calvert County," the 26-year-old woman said. "For a lot of us it's a daily reality."
"Our commissioners have been white men," she said, noting the county's population is 13% Black. (Calvert County has had Black commissioners in the past, including Wilson Parran, Michael Moore and Jesse Reid.)
Lee Osberry, a 42-year-old Huntingtown resident and 21-year Air Force veteran, said he came to the rally because he has a 17-year-old daughter who is a rising senior at Huntingtown High School.
"It's an amazing time right now," said Osberry, a Birmingham, Ala., native who worked in public affairs for the Air Force. "You see young, old, Black, white, everyone is coming together."
Three of four school board candidates in Calvert County came to the event, including District 1 candidate and incumbent Dawn Ballinski and her challenger, Chad Leo. District 2 candidate Antoine White also was in attendance. He is running against Dawn Keen, who recently announced she is pausing her campaign.
"I'm here in support of this movement," White said. "Something very wrong happened at this school. I'm here to try to be a bridge ... that there are more similarities between us than differences."
"I came because it's important to unite as a community and show the marginalized people in our county that they matter," Leo said. A 2019 Patuxent High graduate, Leo said, "As a recent graduate, I know there is racism in our schools. It's important to show up and be an ally to people who need support."
Ballinski said she "came in support of Black Lives Matter and to add my voice to the denouncing of the acts of vandalism and prolific language."
Another woman who did not want to be identified led the crowd in various chants throughout the event that invoked the names of George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor — Black people who died at the hands of police or while in custody. They also chanted the name of Demetrius Hall. Other chants included "No justice, no peace, no racist-ass police" and "Defund police."
Sheriff criticized, and responds
Geraldine Hall criticized Evans, Calvert's sheriff, during the rally.
Hall spoke of the death of her nephew Demetrius Hall, 26, in 2008. His body was found floating in Lake Lariat in Chesapeake Ranch Estates in May that year.
"Investigate Mike Evans and bring Mike Evans down for the death of Demetrius Hall," she said. "Mike Evans has blood on his hands. He needs to come clean. He keeps covering up. He has threatened to lock me up unless I leave this situation alone."
The 26-year-old woman said PRISM has been working with Geraldine Hall's sister, Martha Tate, who is the deceased's mother, for the past couple of months. The group is collecting petitions to have the state's attorney reopen the investigation of Demetrius Hall's death. A petition at change.org states that the medical examiner found no tattoos on Hall's body, but family knew of one on his arm with his nickname, "Fink."
On Monday, Aug. 17, Evans said Geraldine Hall is "delusional."
"It's already been adjudicated," he said, noting that she filed several lawsuits regarding the man's death, all of which failed.
"It's a shame that he drowned in a lake," Evans said of Demetrius Hall. Evans said police responded to a loud party call and Hall ran out the back of a residence, apparently because he had a warrant for his arrest.
"There was no interference by police. It was a tragedy," the sheriff said. "She can't get over it."