The Charles County commissioners and La Plata Planning Commission both heard updates Tuesday on the long-dormant Heritage Green mixed-use development, which would include more than 3,000 homes and other buildings along with a new park.
La Plata Mayor Jeannine James attended both virtual meetings. “This is such a fabulous project, and we can’t wait to get this kicked off,” she told the commissioners.
The town’s planning commission approved a public hearing on the project for March 2.
During the planning commission meeting, James said, “I absolutely love how they have changed it.”
The project will have sidewalks throughout and include a hiker/biker trail next to a planned parkway that would run through the development, James said. The parkway would include two roundabouts, or traffic calming circles.
The parkway would be a defining feature of the project, a county document states. It would run north-south through the development on 1,021 acres east of the CSX Railway, west of the Agricopia subdivision, north of Charles Street (Route 6) and south of Rosewick Road.
Heritage Green would have around 3,170 dwelling units, including single-family homes, town houses, duplexes, commercial retail offices and industrial uses.
A 110-acre park with athletic fields is planned, along with trails that connect with adjacent parks, including the Clark’s Run greenway.
The land was annexed into the town in 1990 as part of the Davis Annexation, a county document states.
La Plata Planning Director Jeanine Harrington noted that what would ultimately be approved is an amendment to the 2005 master site plan development.
D.R. Horton of Annapolis purchased the property last August, Harrington said.
Questions persist over what school would be built, as the project plans to set aside 20 acres for such, and details about water and sewer access.
During the county commissioners’ meeting, an official with Charles County Public Schools said that “20 acres is tight for an elementary school,” adding that a middle school requires 40 to 60 acres.
A La Plata staffer said that the town is in the process of updating its wastewater treatment plant and is working with the state on obtaining an additional appropriation of water.
Toward the end of the Planning Commission meeting, Chair Michael Gahan noted that members Dillon Cox and Michelle Higdon recently moved out of the area to St. Mary’s County and Washington, D.C., respectively. Gahan said the town welcomes applications to fill the two seats. For more information about how to apply, email dmandley@townoflaplata.org.
