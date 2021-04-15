The Calvert Recorder, which was founded in 1971, has resulted in lots of memories from longtime residents.
County Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), whose family dates back 250 years in the county, said he appreciates the newspaper, which was merged into the Southern Maryland News by Adams Publishing Group in July 2020.
“The Recorder was one of two local newspapers that provided news,” he said, also noting the defunct Calvert Independent.
“It’s provided information throughout the years for all of its citizens,” Hance said of the Recorder.
“In today’s age, papers lose their importance as a news source, but at least there’s a reporter’s name behind” stories, as opposed to some online news. Hance said he’s sorry that, due to an increase in technology, some people get their news from social media.
In an email, longtime Calvert resident Wilson Freeland, who retired in late 2019 as county government’s general services director after working 37 years for the county, said he’s enjoyed the photos in the newspaper over the years.
“The Recorder was full of high quality pictures that added to the story,” Freeland said. “It had an added sports coverage over the competition, and I always enjoyed the fishing reports. In later years there was an outdoor segment ... that was well received. The paper presented itself for the most part as unbiased. I’m sorry to see it has been combined into a Southern Maryland edition. I believe there is enough good local news in Calvert for it to stand alone.”
Margaret H. Phipps has been Calvert County’s register of wills since being elected in November 1978. The Owings native began working in the office in 1970.
“The Calvert Recorder has been good to me over the years,” she said. “I’ve advertised in it for my elections. They’ve endorsed me from time to time. I very much have appreciated that,” she said, adding that she’s been able to pick up an extra copy of the newspaper as needed from the Prince Frederick office so she can send notices to people.
“We have grown so much,” she said, noting Calvert County had around 20,000 residents in 1970 but now has over 90,000.
Phipps noted that her 11th four-year term is up in November 2022, but she plans on running again. “When you’re helping people, the time goes by fast and keeps you young,” she said.
