A man who taught and served as a high school vice principal, principal and supervisor of principals in Charles County public schools was remembered by some longtime associates after he died earlier this fall.
La Plata resident James H. Cornette, 79, died of natural causes on Oct. 26 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, according to his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cornette.
A native of Creston, N.C., and a graduate of Appalachian State University, Cornette began teaching social studies at Lackey High School in 1964. He moved to La Plata High School in 1965 and taught there until 1971, when he became vice principal at Lackey High. He later served as principal at Gen. Smallwood Middle and Lackey High schools from 1976-96.
Jim Richmond was superintendent of Charles County Public Schools when he appointed Cornette and another local principal, Patty Dorsey, as supervisors of principals in 1996. Together they oversaw six high schools, three each.
“He had an outstanding character and was well respected by the community, staff and principals,” said Richmond, who is now living in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
“Jim was certainly one of the best,” Richmond said, noting that Cornette and Dorsey were both named Washington Post principals of the year.
Richmond remembered that he and Cornette taught together at La Plata High School in the 1960s. Richmond, Cornette and Dorsey all retired in 2013.
Dorsey, who is now living in Atlantic Beach, Fla., described Cornette as “a very gentle person.”
“We worked over 15 years together,” she said, adding that Cornette had “the very best professional personality that I’ve had the privilege of working with in my career.”
“He was often described as quiet, but he was much attuned with what was going on in the schools. He was firm and fair, but in a quiet way. He was a man of character, integrity and a consummate professional.”
Dorsey said Cornette never pre-judged any situation.
“When things seemed to be difficult, I could always count on him to tell me a good joke or teach me” something about golf, football or baseball, Dorsey said. “Finally, he just gave up trying to tell me about golf,” she said, adding that Cornette loved baseball the best.
“I’m going to miss him as a friend, but I won’t forget him ever,” Dorsey said.
Cornette coached La Plata and Lackey high schools’ baseball teams to Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships in 1970 and 1974, respectively. He coached La Plata High school boys’ basketball team to SMAC championships in 1967 and 1968.
Cornette played catcher on a Glasva American Legion team that won the Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League championship in 1965, according to Jimmy Wood. He said Cornette was a mobile line-driver hitter with a very good arm. “You didn’t steal much on him. [His throws were] just like a bullet,” Wood said.
Wood, who played right field and pitched, named some of the other players on the team, including James “Crackers” Bowling, who also pitched, and Cornette’s brother Dale, who played shortstop.
Wood said Cornette was just as good at golfing as he was playing baseball.
A 1959 La Plata High School graduate, Cornette is survived by his brothers, Dale Cornette of Port Tobacco and Frank Cornette of Mountain City, Tenn.; sisters, Amanda Edwards of Welcome and Millie Head of La Plata; son, Chris Cornette (Cheryl) of La Plata; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kelsey Cornette.
“My dad was truly a great man, a man of few words but when he spoke you listened,” Chris Cornette said in an email. “He was a constant example of how to treat others with fairness, respect and kindness. He really touched a lot lives. I can’t count the number of times former students and ball players walked up to me and shared a story about him.”
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
