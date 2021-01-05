Bylines here?
Local riders from the Tynewydd Riding Club in St. Leonard recently took part in state and national Ring Jousting Tournaments.
The Maryland Jousting Tournament Association’s annual state tournament was held in early October followed a week later by the national tournament. Both tournaments were held in Brunswick.
In ring jousting, competitors ride their horse down an 80-yard straight track on which three rings hang at intervals from overhead posts. The riders — also known as knights or maids — have nine seconds (eight seconds at nationals) in which to spear the metal rings varying in size from 1¾ inches down to ¼-inch in diameter, about the size of a Lifesaver candy. Half-inch rings are the starting size used to determine the Maryland State Jousting Champion.
Southern Maryland had seven riders competing in the tournaments, which drew contestants from Maryland and Virginia.
Delaney Hawks, also known as Maid of St. Leonard, competed in the novice class and placed fourth at the state tournament and was a runner-up at the national competition.
Also competing in the novice class, Isabel Worthy (Maid of Lusby) took home a second-place finish in the state tournament and also took part in nationals.
Maya Devan (Maid of Maya) placed third at both the state and national competitions.
Competing in the amateur class — riders must win six Novice Class titles in order to advance to Amateur Class — Emily Trawick (Maid of Port Republic) brought home both a state and national championship, and in the process successfully defended her 2019 national title.
Tabitha Dunn (Maid of Catalina) placed third at the state tournament and Caroline Graves (Maid of Drum Point) also represented Southern Maryland at both tournaments.
In the Semi-Professional Class — in which riders qualify after six Amateur Class wins — Ian Flaherty (Knight of Tynewydd) took home a fourth-place finish at the state tournament and followed that up with a third-place showing at the national tournament.
All seven local riders are members of the Tynewydd Riding Club in St. Leonard.
According to a news release, ring jousting in this area dates back to the colonization of Maryland by Cecil Calvert, Lord Baltimore. Jousting, which was named Maryland’s state sport in 1962, is a recreational equestrian sport in which riders of all ages and levels of expertise are able to compete.
The sport requires skilled horsemanship, athletic ability and excellent hand-eye coordination as the size of the rings decreases as the level of competition progresses.
For more information about Tynewydd Riding Club, go to www.ridewithv.com or for more information about jousting in general, contact contactus@marylandjousting.com or go to www.marylandjousting.com.
