The early-morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 29, brought a sense of urgency to a home a family had occupied for nearly 50 years. The two-story, wood-frame house on Saw Mill Road in Lusby was ablaze and three members of the family — Owen E. Harrod, his wife, Linda, and their daughter, Aretha Henderson, were inside.
Amazingly, all three made it out of the burning structure alive. However, all sustained critical injuries after jumping out of a second-story window to escape the inferno.
Owen, Linda and their daughter were all taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and then transferred to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office, over 40 firefighters battled the blaze, which totally destroyed the house. Investigators reported the damage included the “collapse of the second floor to the first floor,” an indication the family’s harrowing escape was just in time.
A fourth member of the family, Owen B. Harrod, a minister, also resided at the house. Initially, firefighters feared he might have been trapped inside, but he was not home at the time.
In his posted report of the blaze, St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Buckmaster said crews extinguishing the fire on the first floor battled “extremely high heat conditions.” Crews from companies representing the Southern Maryland region’s three counties brought the flames under control in 45 minutes and remained at the scene for three hours. In his report, Buckmaster stated “the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental from the kitchen area.”
What actually sparked the blaze remains undetermined.
A long road to recovery
On Tuesday, Owen B. Harrod told Southern Maryland News that his father had been released from the hospital and is under “home nursing care.” The senior Harrod is a church deacon and a veteran of the Vietnam War who for years worked at the state unemployment office in Prince Frederick.
Owen B. Harrod said his father is able to get around on his own with the use of a walker and has a machine to help him breathe in and out, a result of smoke inhalation sustained during the fire.
“He’s still strong,” Owen B. Harrod said of his father, noting that the senior Harrod survived injuries from a landmine during the war and also battled cancer.
Linda Harrod remains in the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Her son said her condition is stable and she can now respond to nurses, however, she is unable to speak due to a breathing aid.
Owen B. Harrod said the family is not allowed to see his mother but can do “virtual visits. I read scriptures and messages to her,” he said.
Aretha Henderson, who was visiting the family when the fire occurred, told Southern Maryland News that she was making progress recovering from her own injuries.
“I’m doing okay,” she said. “I’m getting a little stronger every day.”
Henderson discovered the fire and reacted quickly by waking up her parents. Her brother said she broke the window glass with her bare hands in order to facilitate the family’s dramatic escape.
Due to the severe burns sustained, all will require several surgeries and long-term treatments.
The family lost everything in the Saw Mill Road fire. The fire marshal’s office estimated the loss to structure and contents to total $200,000.
The house, which was built during the 1940s, would have to be completely redone and rebuilt in order to comply with today’s building code stipulations. A new well and septic will also be required, plus the family would be required to pay the county a $16,000 impact fee.
In the meantime, the insurance company has offered a rental home, which is located in Calvert County, to the family for about a year-and-a-half.
A GoFundMe page has been established to provide financial aid to the Harrods. The goal is to raise $50,000. As of Wednesday, more than $31,000 had been raised thanks to donors from all over Southern Maryland.
The Owen E. Harrod Family House Fire Relief Fund may be accessed by going to gf.me/u/y7as8k.
“It’s really all about family,” said Owen B. Harrod, adding “they’re all still here.”