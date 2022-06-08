Progress is being made to bring a huge amenity to Southern Calvert at the county-owned Chesapeake Hills Golf Course. On Tuesday the county commissioners approved an additional $3.17 million budget adjustment for the course’s clubhouse project.
The total cost of the project is $5.7 million, about $3 million more than its original cost.
The added funding is being provided through a loan from the general fund from the current fiscal year 2022 budget, Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, noted in a memo to the board.
“The loan will be repaid annually through an unsecured promissory note,” Nazzal stated.
The commissioners also approved county government staff’s recommendation to award the construction project to W.M. Davis Inc. of Hollywood.
According to a staff memo, the planned clubhouse will be a one-story, 8,150-square-foot structure which will include offices, a bar and grill, two kitchens and a pro shop.
“With the pricing of construction increasing, the project’s cost has increased,” Nazzal stated.
A public hearing on the project budget was held last month.
“The golf course is incomplete” until the clubhouse is built, declared commissioner Mike Hart (R), calling the structure “a need.”
The Lusby facility’s previous clubhouse was razed after it sustained massive weather damage in January 2018.
In 2008, the county commissioners voted 3-2 to purchase the golf course from the Maryland Economic Development Corporation.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) observed that while the project cost has risen, the golf course has been making money for the past few years.
The commissioners have already held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the clubhouse project.