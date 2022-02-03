A 34-year-old Lusby man is being held without bond, charged with the murder of a 38-year-old woman, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The defendant, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, was identified by an acquaintance of the victim, Selena Noelle Persinger, and with the aid of a video captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.
According to court documents filed by sheriff’s office Detective Mike Mudd, on Jan. 28 the victim’s mother, who had been unable to reach Persinger by phone, went to the residence on Cedar Lane in Lusby and let herself in with a key she had. Persinger was found on the kitchen floor and was unresponsive.
Her mother called 911 and deputies arrived. One of the responding deputies pronounced Persinger dead.
The deputies had detected signs of foul play — the home was in disarray and a belt was wrapped around Persinger’s neck.
A male acquaintance of the victim also arrived at the house while police were there. He told deputies Persinger’s Chevy truck was missing. He told deputies Ridgely, who may have lived at the home, might have taken the truck.
Ridgely’s address is listed on court documents as being on Catalina Drive, also in Lusby.
According to Mudd, the man told investigators he had tried to call Persinger on her cell phone the previous day and Ridgely answered it. Ridgely told the man Persinger “was taking a nap,” the charging papers stated.
Mudd was able to locate a video from a nearby resident. The video from Jan. 27 showed someone matching Ridgely’s description exiting the residence, entering the pickup truck and driving away.
Later, on Jan. 27, while driving Persinger’s pickup truck, Ridgely was involved in a crash on Route 228 in Charles County, according to court records. After fleeing the scene on foot, Ridgely was apprehended and arrested by Maryland State Police troopers.
He was charged with failure to remain at an accident scene, driving on a suspended license and speeding.
After being treated for minor injuries at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Ridgely was taken to the Charles County Detention Center. A booking photo from the La Plata facility and the video showed Ridgely matched the description of the individual leaving Persinger’s residence.
Mudd stated in charging documents that during a Jan. 29 interview, Ridgely confessed to committing the crime at the Lusby residence.
Ridgely is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for March 3 in district court.
