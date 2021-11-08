A 35-year-old Lusby man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Owings Sunday morning.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff's Office press release, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, deputies responded to report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Route 260 and Rymer Way.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered two vehicles involved, a 2020 Ford Transit Van and a 2016 Audi Q3.
Preliminary investigation revealed the van was traveling west on Maryland Route 260 at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses, when it struck the Audi. The van continued traveling into the grassy median where it struck a tree.
The Audi sustained disabling damage and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The van's operator, Kyle Eugene Jones, was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel on scene.
The van's front seat passenger was identified as Catherine Elizabeth Truske, 26, of Bowie. Truske was transported via MSP Trooper 7 to Capital Region Hospital in stable condition.
The occupants of the Audi were not injured.
A spokeswoman for the Calvert County Sheriff's Office told Southern Maryland News that Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.