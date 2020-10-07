What’s for dinner has taken on a new meaning for some Arc Southern Maryland residents.
A new program, called Made with Love, that the nonprofit implemented in July has resulted in volunteers making 20 dinners for residents of the nonprofit’s residential group homes in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
Since COVID-19 hit in mid-March, the residents and their visitors have not had the opportunity to eat out at restaurants due to strict guidelines. So Arc Southern Maryland staff came up with the idea for volunteers to make dinners.
So far, 20 meals have been provided to residents, said Lyndee Waldbauer, a spokeswoman for the Prince Frederick-based nonprofit.
Many of the volunteers signed up to make one meal, but after their experience, they signed up for more, a press release states.
One of the volunteers, Shirley Bean, has been making meals for two homes every month.
“I am happy to help,” Bean said in the release. “I love cooking and hosting; this gives me the chance. My aunt lives at Sandy Point [a group home in Prince Frederick] and this gives her a chance to have some family cooking. We have missed having events with her.”
Volunteers of all ages have signed up and are finding joy in making meals.
Madison Meade, a senior at North Point High School in Waldorf, reached out to do a meal as a community service project and had so much fun doing it, she signed up to make more.
“I got involved because I realize that giving back to your community — especially in such an uncertain time — is important,” Meade said in an email. “I have made two so far, but I would love to make more.” Her first dinner was lasagna, salad, rolls and strawberry shortcake, and the second was a chicken and rice casserole, applesauce and cookies.
Making dinners is something families can do together or someone can do solo.
With 30 residential homes in Southern Maryland, dinners can be provided any day of the week throughout the tri-county area, so the flexibility is appealing to volunteers.
“The heart to want to volunteer is what is needed, and we can make it work from there,” Waldbauer said in the release.
She noted that with residential staff now working around the clock, including preparing all meals at their homes, the program is an opportunity to give staff a respite from cooking while bringing in something different and made with love for everyone to enjoy together.
“This pandemic has been tough, but our volunteers continue to shine and show the positive outcome of community,” Waldbauer said.
If interested in making a meal to deliver to one of the nonprofit’s homes in Southern Maryland, email lwaldbauer@arcsomd.org.
