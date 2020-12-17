Adopting an animal can mean a big change in a family’s life and Angelina Serafini helped make that process a little bit easier when she made “welcome home” packages for the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.
The bags were the final step of a two-year process that earned Serafini her Harriet Tubman Award with her American Heritage Girls Troop MD0516.
“I felt happy because all these pets deserve something and [these bags mean their owners] won’t have to buy anything,” said Serafini, who along with several troop members dropped the bags off at the Prince Frederick-based animal shelter on Saturday.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” said Serafini’s mother, Jo Ann. “Coordinating the people during COVID was very difficult but she still finished this project in the midst of [the pandemic].”
Each of the 30 bags contained treats, homemade blankets and toys that were donated by Chewy along with a special card.
“It is extremely heartwarming to see the young people in the community helping the animals and paying it forward to the animals,” said Crystal Dowd, deputy director of animal services at the Kelley animal shelter. “We’re extremely honored that she chose to provide gifts to the community members who will be adopting from our our shelter.”
Dowd added that the first bag was handed out on Tuesday with the adoption of a cat named Reds.
“I’m not surprised [she chose the animal shelter] at all,” Alexsa Billups, troop coordinator, said. “Angelina is passionate about animals and wants to be a veterinarian so if there’s a furry creature involved, she’s there. She’s an amazing young lady.”
The 13-year-old Owings resident began the process toward earning the badge about two years ago. Before the final project, the Windy Hill eighth-grader had to complete several goals including the completion of six other badges, perform 30 hours of community service and mentor young girls in the program. She also supervised fellow troop members in the making of the blankets.
“I’m extremely proud,” Billups said. “It takes a lot of work for the girls to earn these things. They can’t just do it in the meetings. They have to do a lot of the work at home to get it all accomplished. There was just a lot of work so it can take a little time but if it’s what they want to do we’ll work [with them] until they make it.”
According to the American Heritage Girls Level Awards Leaders Resource guide, the Harriet Tubman Award is “a big step in leadership development as girls may be leading outside of their troop environment for the first time. With this level award process, girls will begin to test their organizational, time management and communication skills.”
Serafini and her fellow troop members worked more than 12 hours to complete the “welcome home” packages.
Serafini, who is also interested in restoring vintage hot rods, will go before a board of review before she levels up to a Patriot.
“And that one is even more intense,” Billups said.
Serafini and six other troop members who are working on various service awards will be recognized during a special year-end ceremony soon.
According to www.americanheritagegirls.org, the organization “was founded by a group of parents wanting a faith-based, scout-type character development program for their daughters in 1995.” The program’s mission is to build women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.
Girls participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement. According to the site, there are troops in every state and in 15 countries.
For more information on American Heritage Girls Troop MD0516, email ahgtroopmd0516@gmail.com.
