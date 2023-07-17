The Mallows Bay–Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary in Charles County offers visitors a place to hike, bird watch and kayak around the historic “Ghost Fleet” of ships on the Potomac River.
Superintendent Paul "Sammy" Orlando said in a recent interview that he hopes to create more volunteer opportunities at the park, as well.
“It is a place in this beautifully rural area of Charles County,” Orlando said. “More than anything else, it's a place that just calls to people to come out and reconnect with nature or reconnect with history and the culture that belongs to the area.”
The area was designated a U.S. National Marine Sanctuary in September 2019, earning the area special protections.
Orlando said that if he was to visit the park on a day off he would spend time birdwatching. An abundance of birds can be seen there, including some “iconic ones.”
“This time of the year, there’s going to be the eagle, the osprey, the blue heron, and cormorants flying over the water,” he said. “Birdwatching is particularly exciting earliest in the morning when the birds are most active.”
Hiking and kayaking are also popular activities with guests. While on the water, a five-minute kayak trip leads to Mallows Bay's famous ship graveyard. The ships can be seen most visibly around low tide, Orlando continued.
“The sanctuary boasts a diverse collection of historic shipwrecks dating back to the Revolutionary War, but is most renowned for the remains of over 100 wooden steamships known as the Ghost Fleet,” the National Marine Sanctuary website said.
The boats, many originally built between 1917 and 1919 as a part of the U.S. engagement in WWI, can be deceptive from afar. Wildlife and seagrasses have taken over the ships and partially disguise them, he said.
“They all look like little islands,” Elena Gilroy, Mallows Bay operations manager, said. “They don't even look like ships sometimes until you get up close and can see all of the metal.”
The bay recently received a $5 million grant to protect the 18-square-mile area from climate change, a press release announced.
“U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D) and Ben Cardin (D) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) today announced $5 million for Mallows Bay as part of a $2.6 billion investment in climate resilience projects across the country,” according to the June 6 release.
The team at Mallows is working with college researchers to understand how climate change will impact the area, Orlando said.
“I’ve witnessed a fairly rapid degradation of a lot of the vessels,” he said. “We’re working with universities right now, particularly East Carolina University, to try to find the rates of decay of these vessels.”
Orlando said he hoped this research can answer questions such as, "What will the impact on the wetlands, on the seagrass, on the fisheries and bird islands that are supported within that structure be?"
Researchers in partnership with Mallows are also working to develop more volunteer opportunities through their “citizen scientist” program, Orlando said. One volunteer event, the Bio-Blitz, was held in April to help identify different species of wildlife on the property.
“Dozens of people came out and with their cellphones, walked through the park and went out on [boats] out on the water and snapped pictures of anything that was out there from butterflies to fungus, to trees, to flowers and uploaded it to a program,” Orlando said. “What that does is it tells us what's in the park. And we found about 150 new species reported.”
Gilroy thinks visiting Mallows Bay could be a great bucket-list item for people to do this summer.
“I think that Mallows Bay is a very unique resource,” she said. “I think that it's a really neat thing that we have a National Marine Sanctuary right here in everybody's backyard.”
For more information, visit the website sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac.