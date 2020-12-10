The Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary advisory council held its first public virtual meeting on Monday, discussing the purpose and the process of the council and introducing members.
The meeting was led by Sammy Orlando, superintendent of the Mallows Bay sanctuary. Orlando said the prior six years were used working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to designate the area as a national marine sanctuary, finally reaching the goal in September 2019.
“Designation is only the beginning of story. We have a tremendous foundation of those who enable new opportunities, I have big plans for you,” Orlando said to the new council. “We need to continue to get out the right messages about the sanctuary; there is no doubt all of you have a background that entails what we are trying to accomplish.”
Mallows Bay became the nation’s 14th and Maryland’s first national marine sanctuary. The 18-square-mile area on the county’s western shore now protects the more than 200 abandoned warships dating as far back as the Civil War, in addition to the “Ghost Fleet,” over 100 wooden merchant steamships built during World War I.
Currently, nature has reclaimed those ships and the overgrown wrecks provide habitat for fish, beaver and a variety of birds including osprey, bald eagles and blue heron. Some of the hulls can be seen on low tides.
Matt Brookhart, eastern regional director for NOAA Sanctuaries, said that the designation is what many at the agency have hoped for a long time and they provide an opportunity for long-term conservation and incentive.
“They add to their special and unique nature. It’s worth it to celebrate commonalities and their ideas for growth,” Brookhart said. “We should celebrate the uniqueness of this particular area and what it means to the Mallows Bay community, the Potomac, Washington, D.C., and beyond.”
Advisory council members were introduced, separated into their areas of expertise, including maritime history and archaeology, cultural heritage, recreation, fishing, business and economic development, tourism and marketing, education, research and citizen-at-large.
Orlando explained council members’ roles, including providing advice to NOAA on management, use and protection of the sanctuary, serving as liaison for communities and constituents and identifying potential partners for collaborations. Additional roles were identifying and resolving issues with the sanctuary, assisting in developing informed constituency and providing technical expertise.
Orlando said that natural resource management of the area would remain with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and with the Potomac River Fisheries Commission. He said even through the impacts of COVID-19, the sanctuary continues to be a visiting point of interest.
“Mallows Bay thrives because of the recreation and tourism of this area,” Orlando said. “People want to come out here and word is getting out about this.”
Orlando said the future of Mallows Bay relies on keeping the community engaged. He said the council wants to involve more education, such as guided virtual tours for students and canoe trips. One of the first community engagements was a trash and recyclables clean up consisting of around 50 people that sparked more community interest.
“We are close to influential people and organizations. We want to do things in a way that is not adversarial but beneficial,” Orlando said. “No one knows what the next couple of months will be like, [and] your patience is so important and greatly appreciated.”
NOAA is seeking applications for four vacant alternate seats and a youth non-voting seat on the advisory council. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 18.
For more information or to apply, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac/involved/recruitment.html.
