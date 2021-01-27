Two women are dead following reports of gunshots at townhomes last week in the Hanover Court area of Waldorf, and police now have a Washington, D.C., man in custody.
Gunshots were reported and officers responded on scene at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office states.
A door to one of the townhomes was open, and officers found two women deceased with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Kandeon Meisha Niravanh, 24, and Genesis Garrett, 22, both of Waldorf.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, police arrested Deon Watkins, 49, of Washington, D.C., after he was identified by police as the person responsible for the murders, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in D.C. waiting extradition to Maryland to be charged.
Neighbors in the 2400 block of Hanover Court heard gun shots about 30 minutes before calling 911, according to the release.
Details of the motive are not being released at this time; however, Watkins knew both victims, according to the Charles sheriff’s office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Bryans Road man charged with attempted murder
A 20-year-old Bryans Road man was charged with attempted murder following an unrelated shooting incident in the 5200 block of Greenville Drive on Jan. 25.
Police responded at 4:43 p.m. on Monday to a report of a domestic-related assault in progress. Kevin McClam was apprehended outside a residence. Although he broke free while being escorted to a patrol car, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, he was quickly apprehended.
Officers were advised that a man was outside the Greenville Drive residence shooting at people inside. Upon arrival, the first officer allegedly found McClam outside the front door pointing a gun at the house, according to a sheriff’s office press release. McClam then responded to verbal commands and dropped a weapon and was detained, police said.
No one inside the home was injured, and a gun and ammunition were recovered.
In addition to attempted murder, McClam was also charged with first- and second-degree assault, escape, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property, possession of a firearm by a minor and three other gun-related charges. He was held without bond, according to the state courts website.
