The Lexington Park man who was previously charged with manslaughter in the death of an engaged couple now faces a second-degree murder charge.
Aleksandar A. Ivanchev, 39, of Lexington Park was initially charged with negligent manslaughter, manslaughter by auto and two counts of contributing to negligent manslaughter following a two-vehicle crash on July 30 on Route 5 near Golden Beach Road.
Ivanchev was indicted on Oct. 4 and now faces two counts of second-degree murder, one count of negligent manslaughter, two counts of contributing to negligent manslaughter and one count of negligent manslaughter by auto. He also faces several traffic offenses including aggressive driving, reckless driving and two counts of failure to control vehicle.
Ivanchev was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that allegedly ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape. The two occupants of the Escape, Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
Bailey and Russell, who were engaged to be married next month according to an obituary, both graduated from high schools in St. Mary's County.
On Oct. 8, Judge David Densford gave Ivanchev house arrest after he was originally held without bond on Sept. 1. Densford ordered Ivanchev to surrender his driver's license and passport. He is to have three meetings per week with a community supervision officer and was required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
A status hearing with Judge Stamm is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, and a trial is planned for Feb. 15.