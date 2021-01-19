A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning outside a Bryans Road townhouse.
Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Tuesday afternoon the man's name, age and city of residence are being withheld until next of kin are identified.
The shooting does not appear to be random, she said.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of Lands End Court at 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 19 after a shooting was reported. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective C. Garner at 301-609-6531. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.