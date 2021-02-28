A man is dead following a one-vehicle crash at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, in Waldorf.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office reports that a Ford F-350 was traveling north when it went over a curb, struck a light pole, signs and a marked police car, which was parked and unoccupied in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Crain Highway.
The driver, Luis Roberto Flores Guerrero, 35, of Temple Hills, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old man from Temple Hills, was not injured and was able to flag down a passerby to call 911.
The incident is under investigation.