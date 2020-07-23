An 81-year-old man was found dead following a residential fire in the 3300 block of Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown Thursday morning.
A press release from the state fire marshal's office states that the man was found inside the residence after firefighters responded to the scene. A call came in at 6:32 a.m. Thursday when neighbors found the home ablaze.
A team from the fire marshal's office, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the state medical examiner's office are conducting an investigation.
According to the release, no evidence of smoke alarms was found inside the dwelling. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The home did not have running water and is considered a complete loss.
State fire marshal's office spokesman Oliver Alkire told Southern Maryland News the dwelling was a very small, one-story building. The bulk of the fire was emanating from the roof area, he said.
The victim was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Baltimore for determination of the cause of death.
Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and multiple fire companies responded.