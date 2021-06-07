A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nanjemoy on Thursday, June 3.
Maryland State Police report that a 2013 Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound on Liverpool Point Road crossed the centerline around 7:10 p.m., went airborne, struck a utility pole, crossed a grassy area, came to rest near a wooded area and caught fire.
The man — whose identity has not yet been released — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toyota was fully engulfed by fire, a press release states.
The investigation continues. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.