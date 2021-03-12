One man is dead after an argument turned into a physical altercation inside a Waldorf bar.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office reports that Tre Thomas Wilburn, 28, of California, was found dead outside the Gold Mine Saloon when officers responded at 10:14 p.m. on March 11.
Wilburn had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, a press release states.
An investigation revealed the victim was engaged in an argument with a man inside the bar, which then turned into a physical altercation. During the altercation, a second subject became involved, produced a gun, and shot the victim.
Suspects fled in an unknown type of vehicle, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective C. Garner at (301) 609-6531. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.