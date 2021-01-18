A man was found dead following a fire shortly after noon on Sunday, Jan. 17, at a home on Bainbridge Court in Waldorf.
A release from the state fire marshal's office states that they believe the victim is a 71-year-old man who owns the home. Charles County property tax records show Michael D. Cooper as the property owner.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office went to the home around 12:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check, state fire marshal's spokesman Oliver Alkire said.
Sheriff's deputies discovered the victim and a fire that had self-extinguished, the release states. Deputy state fire marshals concluded that the fire started in the living room and was caused by smoking material igniting combustibles.
Alkire said the two-story home was not a total loss, but had fire damage to some rooms.
Investigators located smoke alarms in the home; however, they were unable to determine whether they activated at the time of the fire.
Family assisted in Jan. 15 fire
Charles County fire and rescue volunteers responded to another fire in the 1300 block of Greenmont Court in Waldorf around 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, the county's fire and EMS association's website states.
Firefighters found flames showing through the roof of the two-story home, according to the association's Facebook page.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family and no injuries were reported.