A 19-year-old Waldorf man faces six charges — one for drug possession and five weapons-related — following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop.
Police arrested Cameron Devone Johnson of Waldorf at 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 23 near Bannister Circle and Knolewater Court after a computer check showed that the tags on the black Toyota Corolla he was driving belonged to another person, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office press release states.
Johnson was also driving without a license, according to the release. He was then arrested and police allegedly found 2 grams of marijuana and $14,000 in cash on him.
A loaded 30-round “assault-style” pistol was then found in the vehicle along with a black ski mask, the release states.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said police also found some prescription cough medicine for which Johnson didn’t have a prescription.
The cash was seized as evidence and the investigation continues, she said.
According to the state courts website, Johnson had three cases totaling seven charges from 2019 placed on inactive status with conditions. These included second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, theft, fighting in a public place (affray), disturbing school operations, disorderly conduct and littering.
