The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a home filled with dozens of reptiles in the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret.

According to a press release put out on Thursday, officers were alerted by a neighbor who went to check on a 49-year-old male whom he had not seen the day before.

The neighbor observed the resident lying on the floor and unconscious, and called 911.

Fire and EMS arrived and forced entry through the front door of the residence and pronounced the resident dead at the scene.

“Over 100 venomous and nonvenomous snakes of different varieties were discovered in tanks situated on racks,” the release stated.

Charles sheriff’s office detectives have launched an investigation into the death.

There were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene, and the deceased was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Charles County Animal Control has commenced rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance of officials in North Carolina and Virginia.

