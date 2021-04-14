A Waldorf man was sentenced to a total of 43 years in prison for one count of second-degree rape and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
On Wednesday, April 14, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin also sentenced Christopher Anthony Goldbeck, 48, to 15 years without parole.
Goldbeck, who accepted a plea agreement, was originally indicted for eight counts of second-degree rape, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor. The other counts were dismissed.
In court, Goldbeck said he was sorry for what he had done, specifically mentioning the girl, who was 10 years old at the time of the offenses, and her father.
However, Goldbeck also said that the girl had sex with someone else on three occasions before he raped her. Goldbeck also said that the two offenses happened without him having an erection.
Carrington-Martin said Goldbeck's statement that similar offenses happened three other times as a justification for what he did "is 100% unacceptable."
The girl's father testified prior to sentencing and said she had started pulling her hair out. "At one time she had long hair," the father said. "She partly blames herself."
"We lost so much," the father said, adding that Goldbeck made his daughter out to be a liar. "The holidays have been just her and I."
Assistant State's Attorney Tiffany Campbell asked the judge to go beyond the sentencing guidelines and impose a life sentence. Campbell said Goldbeck forced the girl to perform a sex act on him, and said he performed a sex act on her and forced her to watch pornography.
Campbell added that, during a search of Goldbeck's electronic devices, police found that a pornographic search had been done on one device.
Campbell played five minutes of a recorded interview between Sgt. Kelly and Goldbeck in which he said he touched the girl's breast a couple of times, but that she was the initiator of two sex acts over a period of two or three months.
According to a court document, the offenses occurred between August and October 2017.
Goldbeck's defense attorney, Frederick Lester, noted that Goldbeck had no prior convictions other than a DUI. Lester asked for a sentence on the lower end of the guidelines, which ranged from 15 to 18 years for rape and 10 to 18 years for child sexual abuse.
Lester said that Goldbeck had a stroke in 2013 that left him paralyzed on half of his body. "He's on a ton of medications. He has a lot of health issues," Lester said.
After the sentencing, the victim's father said he appreciated the judge saying that his daughter has to deal with the sex offenses for the rest of her life. "Justice was served as best as it could have been," the man said. "Charles County is safer with him locked up."
Specifically, the sentences were life in prison with time suspended except for 25 years for rape, and 25 years with time suspended except for 18 years. The sentences will run consecutively. Goldbeck was given credit for 567 days served in jail following his arrest on Sept. 26, 2019.