Savion Marquice Makle, 18, was indicted for allegedly intimidating a juror, which is a felony, and obstructing justice, a misdemeanor, on June 4 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
The charges related to a male juror in the first-degree murder trial of Avante Kenneth Tazewell, 19 of Accokeek, which began Monday, June 7, with jury selection, according to state's attorney's office spokeswoman Kandes Carter.
According to the state court's website, Tazewell's attorney, Francis Jones, made a motion on Monday against the state offering video evidence of a physical altercation Tazewell had with his girlfriend, Courtney Ann Smith, 10 minutes before Tazewell allegedly shot and killed Trevon Marquiese Smiley on April 20, 2020, in the 2000 block of Aldermans Place in Waldorf.
Smith, 19, of Waldorf was indicted last year for two felony counts of accessory to a murder after the fact and misdemeanors of handgun in a vehicle and obstructing and hindering.
She posted $50,000 bond on May 1, 2020. A jury trial for Smith is scheduled for Sept. 28.