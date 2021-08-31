Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed following a reported burglary around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 27.
According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the 23200 block of Woodland Acres Road in California last Friday night.
Deputies found Tavein Malik Dickens, 23, of Lexington Park suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and Dickens was transported to an area trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation determined Dickens forced entry into the residence through the front door after repeatedly banging on exterior doors and windows.
As Dickens entered the residence, he was confronted by the homeowner, at which time a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the homeowner discharged a firearm, striking Dickens in the upper body, according to a sheriff's office press release.
The sheriff's office would not release the homeowner's name.
"The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continues its investigation into the incident and a final charging decision has not yet been made," Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said.
The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed with the state’s attorney's office.