A man wanted for the March 11 shooting death of Tre Thomas Wilburn, 28, of California in St. Mary's County, has been located in Ontario, Calif.
With the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Alexander Pr'out, 26, of Goldsboro, N.C., was located on March 17 and is waiting extradition to Charles County. He will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges, a sheriff's office press release stated.
The March 11 shooting took place in the parking lot of the Gold Mine Saloon in Waldorf. The investigation is ongoing.