Discussion between St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) and the county commissioners on Sept. 28 included charges from Cameron that the state legislature was going after county sheriffs.
Cameron and county attorney David Weiskopf spoke about House Bill 670, which did away with the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
“The name is what caused the problem,” Cameron said. “Like we have more rights than the average citizen. In fact, we have less. No American citizen can be compelled to answer questions in an interrogation period, but yet an officer is subjected to that.”
The police bill of rights was not really a bill of rights, he said, adding that it was really a codified due process for police discipline and conduct.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked Cameron if he supported or opposed HB 670. “I totally opposed it,” said Cameron, who is nearing the end of his fourth term in office. “The sheriffs statewide opposed it. The [police] chiefs opposed it. We didn’t feel this was real police reform.”
“This bill encroaches on the separately elected constitutional office of the sheriff as well as the state’s attorney, in my opinion,” the sheriff said. “It limits my ability to discipline my officers. I can go more than, but not less than.”
The latter was in reference to actions of the sheriff in relation to the charging committee’s recommendation. “The chief may offer the discipline recommended by the charging committee or a higher degree of discipline,” Weiskopf confirmed, referring to the new law, which takes effect July 1.
If the officer does not accept the sheriff’s discipline, the matter would be referred to a trial board, whose decision can then be appealed to circuit court within 30 days.
The new law requires the creation of a police accountability board, a charging committee and a trial board, Weiskopf said.
“This has created a whole new level of bureaucracy,” Cameron said. “It’s going to take longer to get an officer through a trial board,” compared to under the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights. This board is administrative, not criminal, he noted.
“This is complex,” Cameron said. “We’re going to muddle our way through it over the next several years. The legislature is likely to come back to address some of these things, [but] probably not this year because of the election year.”
Cameron said the law uses the term “superior governmental authority,” which is defined as the governing body that oversees a law enforcement agency. “That is not this board’s role,” he said, referring to the county commissioners. “I am the governing body of the sheriff’s office.”
“Not one time in this bill was the term ‘sheriff’ ever used. This was written for a county with a county police department,” he said.
“We urged them to acknowledge the fact that a sheriff is not a chief,” Cameron said, referring to the General Assembly. “A chief is appointed. A sheriff is elected by the people.”
“There’s so much conversation about the sheriff being able to repel certain things from the federal and state governments,” he said. “I do not think it’s coincidental that they do not mention sheriff or deputy sheriff one time.”
“These are unfunded mandates. Make no mistake,” he added, citing the new positions of a victim witness advocate, who must establish a data base, and a public information officer, who would handle Public Information Act requests. “We’re not going to be able to do that with a volunteer,” he said.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) about legislators’ intent, Cameron said that “when the legislative intent is not clear, that’s done through litigation or the legislature comes back and they refine it.”
The police accountability board will hold quarterly meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies, review complaints of disorderly conduct, review outcomes of disciplinary matters and issue a report by Dec. 31 each year identifying trends and making recommendations to improve police accountability, Weiskopf said.
The board is to reflect the racial, gender and cultural diversity of the county, he said, noting the commissioners will have to decide how many members to appoint and how much to pay them.
Weiskopf said there have been only two police officer trial boards in his 14 years of working for the St. Mary’s County attorney’s office.
Members of the police accountability board — all civilians — will be trained using a program developed by the Maryland Police Training Commission, Cameron said.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews