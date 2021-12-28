The Maryland Public Interest Research Group is calling on the state to regulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.
In a report released earlier this month, the nonprofit organization called on the General Assembly to establish limits for PFAS in water and hold the chemical industry accountable for the damage PFAS have caused.
“When I give my toddlers a drink of water, there’s a very good chance they are being exposed to these toxic chemicals,” said Maryland PIRG Foundation director Emily Scarr. “In the 21st century, no parent should have to worry that our water is toxic.”
The Dec. 16 report said PFAS is so widespread in homes and communities that nearly every American has it in their blood. This includes a 2019 Maryland Department of the Environment finding that 75% of the samples of drinking water from water treatment plants used by 70% of the state's residents had quantifiable levels of PFAS.
In addition, PFAS contamination has been found in groundwater at eight military facilities in six counties in Maryland, according to MDE.
The PFAS come from firefighting foam at military installations, but is also used as coatings for non-stick pans, paper products, textiles such as raincoats and boots and electronics, the report states.
The highest PFAS readings in drinking water were in Westminster and Hampstead in Carroll County, according to the report.
In Southern Maryland, testing found nine different types of PFAS in striped bass, crabs and oysters from the Potomac River and St. Inigoes Creek.
In addition, MDE detected PFAS in three species of fish from Piscataway Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River in Prince George’s County. MDE warned people to limit their intake of particular species caught in the creek, including redbreast sunfish, yellow bullhead catfish and largemouth bass.
Maryland PIRG called on PFAS to be regulated as a class of chemicals and ultimately banned.
"Controlling the use of a single type of PFAS at a time has historically led to the regrettable substitution of replacement chemicals that are less well understood, not necessarily safer," the report states. "The manufacturing and use of these chemicals have created widespread contamination that is extremely difficult to clean up and will create health risks for years."
In addition, Maryland PIRG called on Maryland policymakers to establish a limit on the amount of PFAS permitted in drinking water, strong enough to protect public health.
"The federal government has no enforceable limit on the amount of PFAS that can be safely present in drinking water or the environment, but a number of states have established limits on PFAS in drinking water," the report states.
Emily Rogers, a Maryland PIRG spokeswoman, said several states have set maximum contaminant level standards for PFAS, including Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.
Bob Lewis, executive director of the St. Mary's River Watershed Association, said in an interview on Dec. 15 his organization has met with state legislators to "at least" set seafood advisories. He also wants the federal Environment Protection Agency to make more comprehensive regulations.
"We've known they're health hazards for more than 20 years," Lewis said. He added that he's optimistic that the General Assembly will address the issue, but is "disappointed with the speed at which we're moving in this direction."
St. Mary's County environmental activist Pat Elder applauded PIRG for its efforts. He said he's working with Del. Sara N. Love (D-Montgomery) and Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) to pass more legislation related to PFAS.
Elder has a list of 20 things he'd like to see pass and said "we got two or three through" previously. "There's just so much that needs to be done," the 66-year-old retiree said. "What we've done so far in Maryland is 'skimming the stone.'"
Elder said the source of runoff water for Piscataway Creek begins at Andrews Air Force Base. Although concerned about drinking water, he's more concerned about PFAS impacting seafood such as crabs and oysters, noting the propulsion-based weapons testing into the Potomac River that originates at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren.
PFAS are sometimes called "forever chemicals" because they are nearly indestructible in the environment. They can be found in everything from some types of fire-fighting foam to nonstick pans.
PFAS can cause kidney cancer, thyroid disruption, reduced responses to vaccination and other health problems, according to the release. It also results in increased risk of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, low birth weight and childhood obesity, according to a National Institutes of Health report.