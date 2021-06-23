The town of Indian Head should soon begin to see more activity after the Charles County Military Alliance was recently awarded $250,000 from the state.
The funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will go toward the renovation of an old grocery story and pharmacy into the Maryland Technology Center.
The Military Alliance Council was established in 2015 by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce to serve as a liaison between the defense and civilian communities.
The U.S. Bomb Technician Association plans to move into the building in the fall, according to Sean Dennis, the USBTA’s cofounder and president. The company is currently located in a Denver, Colo., suburb.
An event at the facility, located at 4450 Indian Head Highway, was held Thursday morning June 17 that included Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Kenneth Holt.
“We provided a small bit of momentum to help you all,” Holt said. He noted that the state previously provided $550,000 to help with the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center, located across the street.
“At my discretion, I can sort of hint there will be more money coming” for the Maryland Tech Center, he said.
“We’ve created economic opportunities for the whole area,” said Kelly Schulz, the Maryland secretary of commerce.
“Indian Head continues to move forward at a rapid pace,” Mayor Brandon Paulin said.
The College of Southern Maryland and the U.S. Bomb Technician Association signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 to strengthen their mutual goals to bolster economic growth in Charles County and the region.
The Velocity Center is described as a “giant, professional playground for innovation” as well as a place where Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students, have a place to tinker or conduct unclassified research and be a place where the community can have access to CSM courses.
The center is approximately 13,000 square feet and aligns with the strategic plans of the region’s naval bases, as well as state and local economic development plans, a press release states.
Business signs lease at Velocity Center
The Energetics Technology Center recently announced that it signed a five-year lease for 3,000 square feet in the Velocity Center.
“The office will help ETC’s growing work in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and energetics science, technology, and research and development,” according to an ETC Facebook post. The ETC supports the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Indian Head. Paulin announced on Facebook that he delivered a use and occupancy agreement to ETC on June 15.
Free STEM classes offered this summer
With the support of Charles County government, the College of Southern Maryland is offering free STEM programs at the Velocity Center for Charles youth as part of its Kids’ & Teen College.
These weeklong experiences for ages 7 to 14 are in-person, hands-on classes that will run Mondays through Fridays, July 6 to 23. There is a limit of one free course per student. Learn more at csmd.edu/VCKids.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews